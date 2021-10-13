LUMO Event Reschedule To 8th March, 2022

Due to recent COVID announcements, LUMO, New Zealand’s exciting new energy symposium will be postponed. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our patrons, speakers and staff at this uncertain time and have made the decision to pause the event scheduled for 11th November, 2021. We are pleased to announce the event will go ahead on the 8th March 2022 with our venue partner, Christchurch Town Hall.

Energy Academy Lead, Deanna Anderson has shared the following statement;

"We are sad that we are unable to deliver the LUMO symposium in November. Due to current COVID developments and lockdowns, this is not an unexpected outcome. Together with our speakers and partners, we are still committed to bringing this event to you in March next year. We look forward to when we are able to come together in a live setting to engage, collaborate and network with our peers about our energy sector and future."

We will be contacting all those who have purchased registration passes to inform them of this event update and will issue refunds where required, however we hope that attendees will hold onto their passes for the event in March 2022.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of next year’s events, check out the speakers announced to date and programme on our website and hear from our speakers on this video link on what you can expect to explore at LUMO - LUMO speakers on what an ideal energy system looks like in NZ

© Scoop Media

