Green Cross Health Appoints New Medical Clinical Director Dr Stephanie Taylor

Green Cross Health has appointed Dr Stephanie Taylor, a young but established leader as the new Clinical Director, Medical Division.

Dr Taylor brings the Group a wealth of experience and knowledge, and breadth of involvement in the health sector at a national level.

Dr Taylor is a Specialist General Practitioner and owner at St Heliers Medical in Auckland where she has practiced since 2004 and will continue patient consults as she is passionately committed to continuity of care with her patients. She has worked as a GP in both Wellington and South Auckland, been a Director of both ProCare Network Limited and ProCare Health Limited, is a Trustee for the mental health charity Voices of Hope, a clinical examiner for the Royal NZ College of General Practitioners, and a member of the NZMA General Practice Council.

In her new role as Clinical Director, she will provide clinical leadership and support to all practices and people across the 50-practice strong The Doctors network. Dr Taylor will partner with the General Manager Medical on executing strategic opportunities for the Medical Group.

Having an alignment in values and culture was an important part of Dr Taylor’s decision on choosing Green Cross Health.

“I am passionate about ensuring all New Zealanders have the right to good health and pleased that this is a vision held by Green Cross Health,” says Dr Taylor.

Dr Taylor believes that with general practice expecting changes following the Government’s Health and Disability Review, she is committed to meeting these challenges with optimism and sees this new role as a significant vehicle for making positive changes.

“I am concerned about the rising inequality in health care outcomes and growing rates of mental health and chronic illness. So, I’m looking forward to using my experience to make changes that are needed for the upcoming health reforms. I see the localities as a great opportunity for the Green Cross Health medical team to work with other Group divisions so that we can ensure that primary care best serves its communities.”

“During these uncertain times it’s really important that primary care has a strong representative who can support and represent each practice and their local communities so that this can help guide the strategic direction of Green Cross Health going forward.”

Tending to her patients and continuity of their healthcare is paramount for Dr Taylor, one of the reasons she will continue doing consults. Another reason is about ensuring her contribution in this new role is meaningful, based on her belief that only a practicing GP with ‘skin in the game’ can fully understand the practice environment, the clinical roles and profession, and the wider healthcare sector, especially in the current pandemic environment.

“Stephanie will be an asset to the development of our medical division. She brings a real desire to get out and meet our teams, hear from our doctors and clinical leaders, and to support making changes that improve outcomes for our patients,” says Wayne Woolrich, General Manager Medical at Green Cross Health.

“She has a real strategic drive and passion to lead change through opportunities within the health system review and commitment to improving health equity,” says Woolrich

Dr Taylor starts in the role on Monday 15 November.

© Scoop Media

