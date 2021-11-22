All I Want For Xmas – Global Toy Maker Names 2021 Hot Toys

When it comes to the most in-demand toys this Christmas, it’s a case of old meets new, according to global educational toy makers VTech and LeapFrog.

Maud Rocher, VTech Electronics Marketing Manager Australia and New Zealand says classic toys never lose their enduring popularity with children, and they have a range of classic educational toys that will also appeal to their parent’s sense of nostalgia.

“Our range of Marble Rush sets are a twist on the classic, incorporating sound and light effects. But just as many parents built marble jumps and runs during their own childhood, these two sets are full of thrilling jumps and stunts – the Marble Rush Adventure set even has an electronic Ferris Wheel,” said Rocher.

A worldwide surge in pet adoptions attributed to people having more time at home in Covid-19 lockdowns, has also created a demand for pet toys including VTech’s Play and Go Puppy Salon for pre-school children.

“Children can role play and learn to be responsible puppy owners through this Puppy Salon that includes a make-believe puppy, pet carrier and a range of grooming accessories. We like to think we are helping to take the pressure off parents who are not ready to take on the lifelong commitment of a new dog!”

Trending in Europe is the rise in popularity of the storyteller toy category: portable devices that playback story audio, keeping children’s imagination alive and them entertained for hours.

Rocher said in France last year, the leading storyteller brand sold more than 100,000 units to French children, making it the number one selling toy in 2020. A similar toy has topped the Hot List in Germany this year, and is paving the way for storyteller devices like the award-winning LeapFrog storyteller in English-speaking countries.

“The Leapfrog On-the-Go Story Pal player lets kids take story time wherever they go, it sparks imagination through more than 30 stories, poems, songs and lullabies including classic fairy tales like Peter Pan, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, The Boy Who Cried Wolf and The Emperor’s New Clothes.

“The narrators, character voices, sound effects and content encourage listening comprehension and build a foundation for a love of storytelling. This adorable, bunny-shaped player has easy-to-navigate controls and a headphone jack so children can listen anywhere.”

She says with just over a month to go before Christmas Day, the three toys are already popular in store.

“These educational toys teach children of all ages about role play, engineering and literacy, and are in high demand, so start shopping sooner than later if you are after a specific gift. Kids tell us they are having so much fun playing with all three toys that they don’t even realise that they’re learning.”

VTech Electronics 2021 Christmas Hot List



1. VTech Marble Rush sets

Recently accredited with a STEAM certification by the Toy Association, these interactive marble sets have three different learning levels from beginner to advanced and are suited to pre- and primary school aged children.

Launch Pad, RRP $69.99

Are you ready for a far-out journey into space with the Marble Rush Launch Pad?

This exciting colour-coded playset features all the pieces you need to create a space-themed Marble Rush voyage full of jumps, stunts and even an electronic spaceship. The electronic spaceship module triggers cool sound effects when marbles run through it, enhancing your outer space-themed adventure.

With 10 marbles included and 79 building pieces to assemble and three building levels (beginner to advanced), there is plenty of fun to be had! Includes easy to follow assembly instructions) and is compatible with other VTech Marble Rush items.

Marble Rush Launch Pad is suitable for children from 4 years, and available at Farmers, ToyWorld and good toy stores and online retailers.

Marble Rush Adventure Set, RRP $109.99

Time for the ultimate project build with the Marble Rush Adventure Set! This exciting colour-coded playset features all the pieces you need to create a Marble Rush Adventure full of jumps, stunts and even an electronic Ferris Wheel. The two electronic modules allow for marble runs to be reset or tracks to be split, all whilst playing cool sound effects to enhance the experience.

With 10 marbles included and 135 building pieces to assemble and three building levels (beginner to advanced), there is plenty of fun to be had. Includes easy to follow assembly instructions and is compatible with other VTech Marble Rush items.

Marble Rush Adventure Set is suitable for children from 4 years, and available at Farmers, Toyworld, good toy stores and online retailers.

2. VTech Play & Go Puppy Salon, RRP $59.99

Style your new pet with the Play & Go Puppy Salon. Open up the pet carrier to groom your pup with the built-in salon. Lights and sound effects enrich playtime as you pretend to wash, comb, dry and clip this soft pup.



Learn about colours and puppy grooming as you play. Place the puppy in the swivel seat or use the shampoo, hair dryer and shower to activate songs, lights and phrases. Swivel the seat to go from bathing to grooming to styling stations. Wash the puppy with the pretend shower sprayer, then dry the puppy’s fur with the play hair dryer. Press five light-up buttons to hear words about colours, grooming and more. Extend playtime with Learning, Grooming Fun, and Sounds & Music play modes. All play pieces store inside the carrier. (Not intended for water play.)

Play & Go Puppy Salon is suitable for pre-schoolers from 2 to 5 years, and available from Kmart, The Warehouse, Toyworld and good toy stores.

3. LeapFrog On-the-Go Story Pal, RRP $49.99

The On-the-Go Story Pal player lets kids take story time wherever they go.

Spark imagination through more than 30 stories, poems, songs and lullabies.

The narrators, character voices, sound effects and content encourage listening comprehension and build a foundation for a love of storytelling. This adorable, bunny-shaped player has easy-to-navigate controls and a headphone jack so children can listen anywhere (headphones not included).

Personalise the On-the-Go Story Pal by recording a reading your child’s favourite story or your own creation. Make a playlist of up to five stories, songs, poems or lullabies. A timer allows you to select a variety of stories, songs and lullabies to be played before the player shuts off. Easy-to-navigate controls make it kid-friendly and simple to use. Includes a carrying strap so kids can take their On-the-Go Story Pal anywhere they want. Free additional content is available for download from the LeapFrog Learning Centre and features four packs of additional stories and music. Listen along happily ever after.

For Pre-and Primary-Schoolers from 3 to 8 years, the On-the-Go Story Pal is available from Toyworld, good toy stores and online retailers.

© Scoop Media

