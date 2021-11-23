Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JTOWER And DOCOMO Decide To Form A Capital And Business Alliance

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 6:41 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

- Aims to strengthen collaboration in the use of Infra-Sharing

TOKYO, Nov 22, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - JTOWER Inc. ("JTOWER") and NTT DOCOMO, INC. ("DOCOMO") jointly announced today that they have decided to form a capital and business alliance ("the Capital and Business Alliance") with the aim of strengthening collaboration in the use of Infra-Sharing.

DOCOMO plans to acquire part of JTOWER shares held by NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION and become a shareholder with 2.5% voting rights in the future.

DOCOMO started using the JTOWER's Infra-Sharing solution (IBS(1)) for its 4G network in 2016 and has expanded the use of the solution nationwide. Furthermore, from October 2020, the company started using 5G IBS at the time JTOWER installed 5G IBS in the Tokyo Metropolitan Government as the first 5G Infra-Sharing in Japan, and also began using Smart Poles(2) in the Nishi-Shinjuku area of Tokyo. Both companies have continued to promote the use of Infra-Sharing through these activities.

JTOWER and DOCOMO will use this alliance as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration. In addition to considering ways to develop new indoor and outdoor networks and the efficient use of existing towers, the companies will develop an efficient 5G network which will lead to the reduction of capital investments and other costs, power consumption, and installation spaces. Going forward, the companies will aim to realize the early expansion of 5G coverage by promoting Infra-Sharing.

(1) IBS: In-Building-Solution

(2) Smart Pole: A multi-functional pole with 5G base stations, Wi-Fi, surveillance camera , digital signage, etc.

Details of the business alliance

1. Promote development of efficient and high-value-added 5G networks.

2. The efficient installation of base stations by sharing information on JTOWER's Infra-Sharing related developments and DOCOMO's targeted buildings and sites for base stations.

3. Development and utilization of new Infra-Sharing equipment through sharing technologies and knowledges of both companies.

About JTOWER

JTOWER Inc. was founded in June 2012 as the first Infra-Sharing company in Japan. Centered on indoor Infra-Sharing solutions that consolidate the mobile networks inside the building, we provide a wide range of services including 5G that contribute to the future.

https://en.jtower.co.jp/

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 83 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Predator Free 2050: Announces Funding For Genetics Research Into Possums
Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) has partnered with the University of Otago to support a research team investigating new genetic technologies that could help eradicate possums from Aotearoa New Zealand by 2050... More>>

ALSO:



Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Timaru Port Workers Vote To Strike
The results of a secret ballot of Port of Timaru workers saw an overwhelming majority vote for strike action to pursue a general wage increase of 8%. 94% of workers voting supported industrial action. Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) South Island Organiser John Kerr says the decision was not taken lightly... More>>


Royal Society: 2021 Research Honours Aotearoa Celebrates Achievements By Researchers, Scholars And Innovators

Contributions of innovators, kairangahau Māori, researchers and scholars throughout Aotearoa New Zealand are having their achievements and national and international impact recognised... More>>




REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 