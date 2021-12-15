Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chapman Tripp Supports Child And Youth Mental Health With Māia Health Foundation

Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 10:22 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp is proud to announce a new Community Partner – Māia Health Foundation, raising money for game-changing projects for Canterbury's health system.

Chapman Tripp Community Committee Representative, and Partner Nick Letham said, “There is a critical need for mental health support services in the Canterbury region – particularly given the events of the past decade. We think the work that Māia is doing in this space resonates with all of us as a worthy cause. We are honoured to be providing a combination of financial and pro-bono support to the Foundation, and having them on board as a formal Community Partner here in Christchurch.”

Māia Health Foundation is currently on a mission to support the mental health journey for young people and their whānau in Canterbury. Māia has committed to raise $6 million for a modern, fit-for-purpose child and youth outpatient facility.

Last year, 4,614 young people in Canterbury were referred to the child, adolescent and family mental health service.

Māia Health Foundation Chief Executive Michael Flatman said, “Our young people need our help and Chapman Tripp have not just recognised this, they’re proactively doing something about it. We’re delighted and humbled that Chapman Tripp have chosen to support Māia, welcoming us as one of their Community Partners and walking alongside us to ensure our young people and their whānau will have the mental health outpatient facilities they desperately need and deserve.”

As part of Māia’s mission it is currently holding a Shine A Light appeal, with an aim to raise $300,000 before Christmas. Every dollar donated through the appeal, up to $150,000, is being doubled thanks to Rainbow Children’s Trust.

Over the last five years Māia Health Foundation has helped to deliver a vast range of projects within the Canterbury health system that have benefited a wide range of patients, families, clinicians and services. An example is funding an enhanced, future-proofed rooftop helipad for Waipapa Christchurch Hospital. This world-class asset saves 13 valuable minutes and provides emergency care on touchdown for people flown in by rescue helicopter, compared to landing in Hagley Park and transferring by ambulance to hospital.

Māia Health Foundation adds to Chapman Tripp’s portfolio of four other formal Community Partners. It also aligns with the firm’s community strategy and dedication to playing an active role in the community through provision of funding, legal skills and time.

© Scoop Media

