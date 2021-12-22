Incredible Deals On Queenstown Hotels

Queenstown is New Zealand's most iconic tourist destination for a good reason. It's stunning, the magestical Southern Alps, the serene lake Wakatipu, it's such a romantic destination. But, it isn't known for being cheap! In fact, it can be well outside the budget of many New Zealanders. However, the current restrictions on international travelers mean that hotels in Queenstown are as cheap as they will ever be. Hilton Queenstown, in particular, is offering some exceptional deals with rooms priced as low as $119 a night in December.

So, if you have ever thought about taking a romantic break to Queenstown, then now is the time to do it. There are deals on offer in every price category. Even the super exclusive Eichardts Private Hotel is offering reduced rates. So, browse all the romantic hotels in Queenstown and find the perfect deal for your weekend getaway. You may never get an opportunity like this again. And remember, you won't just be having a great time; you'll be doing your patriotic duty helping New Zealand's struggling tourism operators stay afloat in these uncertain times.

It's not just hotels that are cheap either. For example, Jetstar has flights from Auckland to Queenstown available for as little as $69 per person (nice). So a weekend in Queenstown could be the perfect Christmas present for you AND your partner.

Find everything you need to book a romantic couples getaway to Queenstown at Queenstown Hotels.

© Scoop Media

