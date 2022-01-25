Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

As Kiwis Brace For Omicron, ASB Reveals Personal Financial Wellbeing Is Strongest In Tasman, Nelson

Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 10:48 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

As New Zealand braces for Omicron following confirmation of the variant in Auckland, Tasman and Nelson, the latest financial wellbeing research from ASB suggests people in these regions may be better placed financially to manage the impacts of an Omicron surge.

The research tracks the financial fortunes of nearly 600,000 customers, focusing on their spending habits, savings and ability to pay regular bills. It shows Kiwis living in the Tasman region have the strongest financial wellbeing in the country, with those living in the neighbouring Nelson region second. Auckland comes in fourth.

ASB Chief Executive Vittoria Shortt says while the swift move to the red light setting over the weekend may have taken some by surprise there is no doubt that, for those that can afford it, having a regular savings plan in place will help provide a valuable buffer to see them through what could be a challenging time ahead.

“Globally, we’ve seen how Omicron can disrupt people’s ability to be at work, whether through illness, needing to isolate or to care for whānau who are unwell. Knowing you have some savings in place can take away some of the anxiety at a very difficult time.”

ASB’s research is undertaken in partnership with the University of Melbourne. It highlights a regular, consistent savings habit as one of the most powerful steps New Zealanders can take to strengthen their personal or whānau financial wellbeing.

Ms Shortt says many New Zealanders found themselves unexpectedly better off during previous lockdowns when opportunities to spend were reduced.

“While the red traffic light setting gives us more freedoms, I’d encourage Kiwis to remember back to their lockdown savings and choose one or two simple things they can do to make saving a permanent habit in 2022.”

Key findings:

  • Tasman and Nelson have the strongest overall financial wellbeing, with savings balances 31% higher than the national median in Tasman and 25% higher in Nelson.
  • The Gisborne and Southland regions currently have the weakest financial wellbeing, with customers in those regions over 40% more likely than average to be in overdraft.
  • Incomes are highest in Wellington, but Aucklanders save more, with median account balances 18% higher than the national median.

People living in Tasman had median savings balances more than a third higher than ASB’s national customer median of $3032, while Nelson people had median savings balances 25% ahead of the national average. Auckland is home to the highest percentage of Kiwis who are ‘doing great’. People in this category tend to have higher savings balances, a lower level of spending relative to income and a greater ability to cover their expenses.

The Wellington region is home to New Zealand’s highest median monthly account inflows - currently 8% ahead of the national median for ASB customers. That money is also being put to work, with the region’s KiwiSaver contributions averaging $438 per month, 16% ahead of the national average contribution of $377 per month.

Financial wellbeing is currently weakest in Southland and Gisborne. Southland’s median savings is 40% lower, or $1200, than the New Zealand median while Gisborne’s is 64% lower, or $1940.

In addition to having lower cash balances, Gisborne and Southland customers are more likely to be in overdraft compared to other regions with more than 40% of people in both regions experiencing frequent payment problems in the past year (16% higher than the national average).

ASB’s research found financial wellbeing was strongest in Tasman followed, in order, by Nelson, Marlborough, Auckland, Canterbury, West Coast, Otago, Wellington, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Northland, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatu-Wanganui, Taranaki, Southland and Gisborne.

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Federated Farmers: NAIT Levy Increases Must Achieve Accurate, User-friendly System
Nobody welcomes extra costs but if OSPRI is to catch-up on under investment in the NAIT platform and deliver on its workability and farmer support, levy increases are probably necessary, Federated Farmers says... More>>



Westpac: More Job Opportunities, But Growth In Workers’ Earnings Remains Subdued
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 1.2 points in the December quarter, to a level of 106.9. This was the sixth straight rise in the index since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Michael Gordon, Acting Chief Economist for Westpac, noted that the rise in the index has largely been driven by perceptions... More>>




Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Increase As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease
The busy Christmas period combined with easing COVID-19 restrictions helped to increase card spending in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>


Insurance Council of New Zealand: September South Island Windstorm Cost $36.5 M Raises 2021 Extreme Weather Claims Total To $321.6 M
Gale force winds and storms between 9 and 13 September 2021 resulted in insurers supporting communities to the tune of $36.5 m. This is a significant rise, of $16.7 m, on preliminary figures for the event and lifts the end of year total for all extreme weather events in 2021 to $321.6 m... More>>


Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 