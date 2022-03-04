Teletrac Navman Spotlights Women In Transport From All Corners Of The World

Global telematics provider Teletrac Navman has launched an International Women’s Day special of its Going the Extra Mile campaign, featuring four women from the New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, who work in the transport industry.

Launched in April 2021, Going the Extra Mile started as a campaign to recognise and reward hidden heroes within the transport and logistics industry who had gone above and beyond to ensure operations continue to run smoothly during the pandemic.

In its latest International Women’s Day-themed episode, Teletrac Navman spoke to Fiona McDonagh, Courtney Sertdemir, Beth Jones, and Angie Daugherty, about their experience in a traditionally male-dominated industry. The inspirational speakers provided advice to those considering a career in transport and shared who they look up to.

When asked about her experience, Fiona McDonagh, Membership Manager at Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand, said: “It’s still a buzz when I see a woman behind the wheel of one of the bigger rigs on the road, it always brings a smile and it’s great to know that’s happening more and more often. For me, it means progression. It means we’ve opened another avenue for women to explore a career doing what they love, whether that’s behind the wheel, in an operational space or even under the bonnet. I’m still hopeful that one day having women in our industry will just be a part of the norm, and there won’t be a need to distinguish between female drivers and male drivers. There will just be professional drivers.

On the benefits of increased representation of women in the industry, Fiona said: “We bring skills and experiences to the roles in a way that brings a different perspective. Whilst it’s a very traditional space, we are making inroads, and it’s exciting to see more and more women come into roles that men have primarily done.”

Heather Waters, campaign leader, said: “It’s wonderful to shine a light on women from all corners of the world who champion diversity, fairness, and inclusivity. I had the opportunity to interview a couple of the women, and I was blown away and feel personally inspired by their enthusiasm and can-do attitude. They are excellent role models for women looking at a career in transport.”

Heather added: “As a business that is committed to breaking the bias and as part of this special episode of Going the Extra Mile, Teletrac Navman has donated to Catalyst, a global non-profit working with companies around the world to build workplaces that work for women. Catalyst is a brilliant resource for gender, leadership, and inclusive talent management. It does great work in increasing the representation of women in leadership and promoting equal access to career opportunities.”

Meet our International Women’s Day hidden heroes:

Fiona McDonagh, Membership Manager at Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

As Membership Manager at Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand, Fiona works for a forum that represents 1,200 individual road freight transport companies, which operate 14,000 heavy trucks across New Zealand. Fiona is passionate about putting the focus back on those behind the wheel in the industry. She works alongside others to improve the wellbeing and workplace culture in the transport sector in New Zealand. Additionally, Fiona is managing the Te ara ki tua Road to success driver traineeship programme which provides a career pathway into the transport industry.

Courtney Sertdemir, Talent Acquisition Manager at Australia Post Group - Australia

Courtney Sertdemir specialises in external recruitment for transport across Australia Post and Startrack. Courtney drives diversity in the region and promotes an inclusive workforce for the Australia Post Group. She is strongly passionate about increasing female representation within the industry. Courtney also sits on a gender steering committee, spends her time networking with industry leaders and is highly involved with Transport Women Australia.

Beth Jones, Transport Manager at T Alun Jones - UK

Beth Jones is a Transport Manager at T Alun Jones – a family-run haulage, storage and distribution company in Mid-Wales that operates a large fleet of vehicles from one of four sites on the Shropshire/Powys border. Beth is responsible for managing the fleet, safeguarding driver wellbeing, and driving forward the business’ operational efficiencies.

Angie Daugherty, General Manager at United Road Towing - US

As general manager at United Road Towing, Angie Daugherty works for one of the largest towing companies in the US – a leading provider of equipment towing and recovery services. In her role, Angie works hard to destigmatise the male-dominated industry and champion women in the sector.

To watch the International Women’s Day Going the Extra Mile special, please visit here and follow Teletrac Navman on Facebook and LinkedIn for more updates on the campaign.

© Scoop Media

