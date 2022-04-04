Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Contact’s Powerful Gift For Newest Kiwis Snapped Up Within 24 Hours

Monday, 4 April 2022, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Contact Energy

Contact Energy has given 1,000 Kiwi families with newborn babies a small but powerful gift when they need it most, by providing them with three months of free power.

On 21 March, Contact invited customers who have had – or are soon to have – a newborn baby join their family to receive a “fourth trimester” of free power. Within 24 hours and 48 minutes all 1000 spots were snapped up.

Contact’s Chief Retail Officer Matt Bolton was delighted but not surprised by how quickly the offer was taken up by Contact’s customers, “We know it takes a lot of energy to raise a newborn. We can’t help our customers with babies’ sleep patterns, but we can provide them with the energy to keep them and their families warm and healthy. This is just one small way we can help make home the best place it can be.

“We want to improve home life for New Zealanders and the Fourth Trimester initiative helps our newest pēpi and their whānau get through an incredibly overwhelming period. It’s nice to deliver meaningful, tangible benefits to these families.”

Contact saw whānau from up and down the motu rush to apply for the Fourth Trimester – the first sign-up at 4.04pm on Monday 21 March was in Dunedin and the final spot was snapped up in Auckland at 4.48pm on Tuesday 22 March.

Mr Bolton said Contact had “a renewed focus” on delivering its promise to build a better future for Aotearoa. He said that throughout 2022, Contact would deliver new social initiatives to help New Zealanders, including the most vulnerable, have a better home life.

“Fourth Trimester is one small way we are working to ensure Kiwi whānau feel warmer, safer and happier at home. We hope to be able to deliver these amazing benefits to more New Zealanders in future as we help to create the best homes in the world.”

He said Contact expected the 1000 families with newborns would receive more than 2 million hours of free energy over the three months, “It’s a good start, and we hope to extend the programme beyond this initial group in the future too.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Contact Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



How Did Life On Earth Begin?: University Of Auckland Scientist Will Test A Novel Theory
University of Auckland biophysicist Dr Peter Wills and colleagues have $2 million to test a theory on the origins of life on Earth. Nearly four billion years ago, Earth was wildly volcanic with an orange sky, green seas, and meteorites crashing down with frequency. How did life emerge in this forbidding environment?.. More>>


Consumer: Over $1000? April Power Price Rises Are A Shock For Some Customers
Consumer NZ’s Powerswitch has been crunching the numbers and found some power uses will face price hikes up to $1000 a year... More>>



Government: To Participate In Air New Zealand Capital Raise
The Government is continuing to support Air New Zealand as the majority shareholder by committing to participate in the national carrier’s proposal to raise capital and accelerate the recovery for the airline and the New Zealand economy... More>>


WorkSafe: Charter Company Sentenced Over Whakaari/White Island Failings
A charter company has been sentenced for health and safety failings in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption. WorkSafe New Zealand carried out its largest ever investigation into the circumstances of tourists and workers... More>>




Save Our Trains: Passenger Rail Left In Cold While Government Pours Cash Into Air New Zealand
The Save Our Trains Campaign says support needs to be given to climate friendly transport options. Save Our Trains Spokesperson Paul Callister says the recapitalization of Air New Zealand... More>>

Auckland: America’s Cup Decision Disappointing But Not Surprising, Mayor Phil Goff Says
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the decision not to hold the next America’s Cup in Auckland had been signalled for some time.
“While it is not a surprise, I have encountered strong views... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 