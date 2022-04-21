Legacy Estate’s Sale A Rare Opportunity On Waiheke

402 Orapiu Road, Waiheke Island

A conservation legacy created by the late Sir Rob Fenwick offers its buyers the opportunity to perpetuate his work and capture a piece of Waiheke Island’s history.

Seventeen hectares of land on Orapiu Road that was part of the Fenwick estate and ecological project is being marketed by Bayleys, featuring a private peninsula that overlooks the Te Matuku Marine Reserve, and expansive Hauraki Gulf.

The original Fenwick homestead is included on the property, well-positioned on the ridgeline providing a comfortable, welcoming centre point to a project that was the late Sir Rob’s life’s work.

After a battle with cancer, Sir Rob died in 2021. The 17ha of property represents part of the family’s 350ha property, running from the shoreline of Te Matuku Bay to the ridge, and home offering spectacular views back across the gulf. The land includes tracts of regenerating native bush and an expansive building site.

Bayleys Waiheke Island salesperson Mana Tahapehi says the opportunity to bring such a property to market is a rare privilege, given the mana of the man who worked to restore it to its natural state and the respect he continues to be held in today.

“The Fenwicks are keeping a remaining 100ha block running down the middle of the Peninsula which is covenanted as a conservation area.

“A buyer of the 17ha will be purchasing a piece of land that will forever have regenerating native bush along its boundary, while also having the opportunity to plant more of their own, should they wish to.”

The block includes beach access via a private forest walkway to a strip of esplanade land that enables boats and watercraft to be kept safely.

The bushwalk incorporates trees planted in memory of Sir Rob after his passing and is known as “Rob’s walk.”

He would regularly host the Te Matuku Walk, guiding and informing participants about the assorted tree specimens along its route.

“This is a piece of land that offers a sense of what Waiheke used to be like, or even what Great Barrier Island is still like, without having to go that far.

“It provides quite a contrast to what you find on the other side of the island, with a great sense of solitude and of a time gone by,” says Tahapehi.

The Fenwick homestead provides an ideal dwelling for anyone choosing to split their time between the mainland and the island or commit to making Waiheke their permanent home.

“It has a sense of being a homestead about it, having been well-loved and lived in, with a modern, open kitchen offering views across the bay and gulf, three double bedrooms and two bathrooms, all across one level.

“The headland location simply can’t be beaten for the vistas it offers across the gulf and Coromandel.”

He believes interested parties will see the generational value in such a property, continuing the family connections the Fenwicks sustained over the past 35 years.

For buyers interested in sharing the property with family and friends there is also the opportunity to construct visitor accommodation for up to 10 guests, utilising the existing large garage-utility building on site.

Sir Rob Fenwick left a lasting legacy on Waiheke Island’s community and environment as he worked with his wife Lady Jennie. Their early influence has instilled a strong sense of environmental care and stewardship throughout the island today.

A stalwart supporter of the national Predator Free 2050 project, Sir Rob’s influence will see Waiheke destined to become the world’s first predator-free urban island.

“Buying such a piece of land like this, it represents far more than simply an investment, it’s a piece of heritage, of vision that generations in a family will come to cherish,” says Tahapehi.

Click here for more information on this listing.

© Scoop Media