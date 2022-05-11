Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MBIE Seeks Input On The Future Of Business In Aotearoa New Zealand

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: MBIE

Consultation has opened on a draft of the Long-term Insights Briefing (Briefing) looking at the future of business for Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The aim of the draft Briefing is to prompt thinking and spark debate by providing information about trends, risks and opportunities that may matter to New Zealand over the next 10 years and beyond,” says MBIE’s Chief Economist, Donna Purdue.

“MBIE’s draft Briefing presents two trends that MBIE thinks will influence wellbeing and productivity in the future – purpose-led business and the use of blockchain technology.

“We’re looking for feedback on this draft from businesses, and all others who are interested in sharing their perspectives and insights on these important issues. This is a chance for New Zealanders to help identify and explore future challenges and opportunities for business” Ms Purdue says.

Long-term Insights Briefings are a new type of document required by the Public Service Act. All Government department Chief Executives are required to produce a Briefing at least every three years.

New Zealanders can provide feedback by filling out the submission form available on the MBIE website. Consultation on the Briefing closes on Friday 24 June 2022 at 5:00pm.

 

