Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NexBloc Adds .NEX And .ARTIST Decentralized Top-Level Domains To Its Arsenal Of Web 3.0 DDNS Offerings

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 4:56 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

NexBloc today announced the creation of several new decentralized top-level domains (dTLD) including .NEX and .ARTIST. This adds to the expanding list of domains that are being developed on multiple blockchains and distributed ledger technologies (DLT) such as Polygon, XDC and Hedera. As well, buyers will now be able to use a credit or debit card in addition to the Coinbase Commerce platform currently used for taking payments.

NexBloc is developing infrastructure for the decentralized web with their decentralized domain naming system (dDNS) to make Web 3.0 a usable ecosystem of connected websites and applications. They use an omnichain approach by creating root domains on core blockchains and then interconnecting any DLT or blockchain for use of a consistent naming path.

The .NEX dTLD represents a cross-chain "nexus" of the decentralized internet and also represents the foundation of the Nex in NexBloc. Nexus means the connecting of spaces and the most important point. It is representative of the bridge between the ICANN centralized Web 2.0 world and the new Internet with decentralization as the future of personal data usage and control.

With .ARTIST, NexBloc is giving creators a way to claim a domain that fits their passion. Owners of .artist domains will be able to use them to create decentralized websites, authentication access to theme-based decentralized applications (dApps), and more.

"The future is about personalization and control," Dana Farbo, Founder and CEO of NexBloc stated. "We are building systems that interoperate between the old internet and the new to ensure that individuals are at the center of their digital lives, with full control and lifetime access to their data."

Account-holders on the NexBloc domain registration platform can reserve their domains of choice and begin to take advantage of an expanding array of services. Once purchased, there are no renewal fees, ever and NexBloc pays the gas fees for minting on most chains and distributed ledgers.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Appeals Record $2.25m Fine In Vodafone FibreX Case
The Commerce Commission has filed an appeal in the High Court against a record $2.25 million fine imposed on Vodafone NZ Limited (Vodafone) for its offending under the Fair Trading Act during its FibreX advertising campaign. While the sentence imposed in the Auckland District Court on April 14 was the largest-ever fine under the Fair Trading Act, the Commission will argue that it is manifestly inadequate... More>>



All District Health Boards: Historic Pay Equity Settlement
An historic agreement has been ratified that addresses a long-standing undervaluation of a workforce that is critical to the smooth running of our hospitals and the delivery of healthcare... More>>


MPI: Dry Autumn In Waikato And South Auckland Leads To Drought Classification Drought conditions affecting the primary sector in the Waikato and South Auckland were today classified as a medium-scale adverse event, enabling a package of support for farmers and growers... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>


DoC: Smeagol The ‘Gravel Maggot’ Leaves Its Rare Mark On The Remote West Coast
An extremely rare species of sea slug or ‘gravel maggot’ has been detected for the first time on a remote beach in South Westland... More>>



Immigration: Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300
The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March year since 2012, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 