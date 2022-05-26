Rubrik Appoints Former CIA Chief Information Security Officer Michael Mestrovich As Company’s CISO

SYDNEY, Australia, May 26, 2022 – Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced the appointment of Michael Mestrovich to the company’s CISO. The former CISO of the CIA, Mestrovich will lead Rubrik’s internal data security efforts and provide unparalleled cyber security and cyber policy expertise to propel Rubrik’s mission to secure the world’s data.

“Today we added one of the world’s most prominent security experts to our leadership team,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Rubrik. “We believe it’s essential to combine expertise from both the private and public sectors if businesses and governments want to stand a chance against cyber criminals. Michael’s understanding of the changing cyber-landscape and exceptional leadership experience will be paramount for our federal, state, and local customers, as well as private companies who are preparing for inevitable cyber attacks.”

Mestrovich joins Rubrik with more than 20 years of distinguished IT and security leadership, most recently serving as CISO for the CIA, leading the Agency’s cyber defence operations, developing and implementing cyber security regulations and standards, and directing the evaluation and engineering of cyber technologies. While at the CIA, Mestrovich also served on a rotational detail as the Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Department of State where he was responsible for managing the Department’s $2.6B, 2,500 person global IT enterprise. Before Mestrovich’s career in the public sector, he was a systems engineer at Cisco Systems and served in the U.S. Air Force.

“With increased vulnerabilities in existing infrastructure and legacy security solutions, organisations' most critical asset - data - is more vulnerable than ever,” said Mestrovich. “I made the decision to return to the private sector at this critical juncture to work with the company that is pioneering the next frontier in cyber security: data security. I am thrilled to join the world-class team at Rubrik and look forward to working together to secure the world's data."

For more on how to prepare for cyber attacks and learn from IT and security leaders, keynotes and sessions from Rubrik’s recent FORWARD conference can be viewed here.

