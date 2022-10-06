ANZ’s Largest Footwear Retailer Now Working With Forter To Scale Up, Reduce Fraud

Accent Group has deployed Forter’s trust platform to help automate and scale the company’s digital commerce business.

With more than 750 stores and 36 websites, Accent Group has become Australia and New Zealand’s largest footwear retailer, bringing much-loved brands such as Platypus, Hype DC, Glue Store, The Athlete’s Foot, Skechers and Vans to consumers across the region.

Accent Group’s digital business has grown to more than 24% of its total sales, with a customer base of more than 9 million customers.

To support growing partnerships, new acquisitions and consumer buying patterns, Accent Group needed to scale its digital commerce business. However, its manual fraud review process flagged many good customers as risky, delaying orders and impacting approval rates.

“The cost of complicating the online buying process and denying good customers cannot be understated. Research shows that if a new online customer is declined, 40% will never come back to that site,” said Joe Lee, vice president APAC, Forter.

The company decided to deploy Forter’s Trusted Conversions solution to automate the fraud management process and eliminate manual reviews. Now, Accent Group is stopping fraudsters and ensuring that good customers can always complete their online transactions.

“Digital channels play a critical role in enabling our customers to shop with us any way they want” said Martin Hourigan, General Manager - Commercial, Accent Group. “Our partnership with Forter means we have a fraud platform that can support our continued innovation and growth while blocking fraud attempts and delivering a superior customer experience – it’s truly a win-win.”

Joe Lee concludes by stating: “Leading retailers like Accent Group understand that, in order to scale, they need a fully automated fraud solution that addresses the end-to-end buyer’s journey. We’re excited to work with Accent Group to help drive business and improve customer experience.”

