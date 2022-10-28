Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Named Best Airline In The South Pacific At APEX Awards

Friday, 28 October 2022, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Yesterday Air New Zealand picked up top honours at the prestigious 2022 APEX Awards – receiving the 2023 APEX Passenger Choice Award for Best Airline in the South Pacific and being named a 2023 APEX Five Star winner.

The 2022 APEX Awards are held annually to recognise airlines in various regions for providing the best passenger experiences as rated by passengers.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the airline is incredibly proud to be named Best Airline in the South Pacific by the Airline Passenger Experience Association.

“This award is testament of the outstanding product and service our teams continue to deliver to our customers – this award goes to our Air New Zealand whānau (family). A very big thank you to all our employees who played an important role in getting us to where we are today.”

With New Zealand’s international borders reopened, this is a fantastic way to celebrate that once our Chicago service resumes on 30 October, we’ll be not only be back to flying to all 29 of our international destinations, but we’ve also grown – having launched New York last month.”

For the 2023 Awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. Passengers were given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi.

These awards follow Air New Zealand being named the ‘World’s Safest Airline 2022’ in the annual Airline Ratings, marking the airlines commitment to leading safety improvements and protecting the health and safety of its people and customers.

