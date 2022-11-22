Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New World Celebrates Double Gold At The New Zealand Quality Service Awards

Tuesday, 22 November 2022, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs Limited

The public has spoken, and New World is delighted to be the proud recipient of two golds at the 2023 Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards.

With more than 140 New World stores across Aotearoa, each one tailored to deliver the best shopping experience to its local community, one thing they all have in common is exceptional customer service.

This year marks the sixth year of the Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards. The awards celebrate the brands New Zealanders have voted as offering the best service in their industry. They are a recognition of companies who truly understand their customer's needs and help guide shoppers to find gold-standard customer service.

Pete Hartley, Head of New World at Foodstuffs North Island says, being awarded the top spot in both the supermarket and loyalty card categories is testament to the co-operative's commitment to outstanding customer services in every aspect of their business.

“Being 100% locally owned and operated, our stores and their teams are dedicated to giving the best experience for their local customers and can tailor their offerings to fit the needs and wants of their community.

“The fact that New World has won these publicly voted awards really highlights the care and effort our teams put in. We are consistently striving to give customers not only the best products but also do it with the best customer service.

“Across both co-operatives we put our customers at the heart of everything we do, from regularly reviewing our product offerings to being sustainable leaders, it’s all to ensure our customers have the best shopping experience with us”

To have a chance of snapping up gold at the sixth Reader’s Digest Awards where independent market research company Catalyst surveyed 1620 Kiwis from a range of locations and demographics.

Respondents were asked to nominate a service provider in up to 35 categories from supermarkets to tiling stores and rank their experience with the listed companies against five pillars of customer service; personalisation, understanding, simplicity, satisfaction and consistency.

