Another Successful Blue Ribbon Campaign For Giftbox Boutique

Giftbox Boutique, an online retailer specialising in gift baskets, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its annual "Blue Ribbon Campaign," which raised $1334 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ.

Each year, in the lead-up to Father's Day, Giftbox Boutique invites customers to add a decorative blue ribbon to their Father’s Day gift basket purchases for an additional $1. The company matches each customer's donation, resulting in a total contribution of $2 for every gift box adorned with the blue ribbon.

This year's campaign achieved its fundraising goal, with $1334 earmarked for donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ, a charitable organisation focused on enhancing the health and well-being of New Zealand men through awareness campaigns, support, and research funding.

Giftbox Boutique Director, Katie Gray, expressed her delight at the outcome of the Blue Ribbon Campaign, saying, "We are thrilled to have raised $1334 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ. It's heartening to see our customers come together to support such a deserving charity. Prostate cancer affects a significant number of New Zealand men and their families, and we're proud to contribute to the important work the Foundation does in raising awareness and funding research."

The Blue Ribbon Campaign is one of three charitable initiatives conducted by Giftbox Boutique throughout the year. The Pink Ribbon Campaign precedes Mother's Day, the Blue Ribbon Campaign leads up to Father's Day, and the forthcoming Red Ribbon Campaign coincides with Christmas.

“Every year we are blown away by our customer’s willingness to get behind out ribbon campaigns”, says Gray. “We are hoping to make our upcoming Red Ribbon Campaign our best yet!”.

Giftbox Boutique’s Red Ribbon Campaign will be launched in the coming weeks and will be available on all 2023 Christmas gifts purchased via their website.

