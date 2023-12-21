Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
TVNZ Appoints Jodi O’Donnell As CEO

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 11:25 am
Press Release: TVNZ

TVNZ’s Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Jodi O’Donnell as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer.

Jodi is currently TVNZ’s Commercial Director, responsible for partnering with agencies and advertisers and driving revenue performance. She has been with the business for over 20 years, working in several leadership roles across her tenure.

TVNZ’s Chair, Alastair Carruthers welcomed Jodi’s appointment during a transformative time for the broadcaster.

“Jodi’s an outstanding commercial leader who’s delivered significant innovation and strategic change throughout her time at TVNZ. She has a deep understanding of the media landscape and is passionate about the challenges and opportunities TVNZ faces as it pursues a digitally led future.

Alongside Jodi’s appointment, I’d like to recognise Brent McAnulty who has acted as TVNZ’s interim CEO for the past six months. His calm guidance has steered the business through a constrained advertising period, while delivering important programming for our viewers, including the return of free-to-view sport to TVNZ and comprehensive coverage of the 2023 General Election. As previously announced, TVNZ is fortunate to have Brent as the organisation’s first Chief Operating Officer when he assumes this role in the New Year.”

Jodi says she is looking forward to leading TVNZ as the organisation’s first female CEO.

“I’ve had the immense privilege of spending most of my career at TVNZ, Te Reo Tātaki. I feel strongly about the importance of local media and telling New Zealand’s stories. TVNZ has a rich and important history, and it also has an exciting future ahead of it. We have an incredible group of TVNZers who are committed to our advertisers and our audiences and I’m looking forward to leading our people as we transform the business into a digital first media organisation.”

Jodi will begin her role on 30 January 2024.

