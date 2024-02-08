Unveiling The Best: PB Tech, Pak N Save & Mitre10 Take The Spotlight As PriceMe Award Winners 2024

PriceMe has today announced the top-rated brands across a range of retailers and manufacturers in the inaugural PriceMe Awards!

From fishing and camping gear to pet stores, the PriceMe NZ Awards 2024 reveal which retailers and manufacturers are worth your hard earned cash, as voted by New Zealand consumers.

The PriceMe NZ Awards 2024 recognises New Zealand’s favourite brands across over twenty diverse categories. An independent survey was conducted across almost two thousand real, everyday Kiwis to understand how they feel about their recent product purchases, the brands they prefer and the stores they shop at. That information was then collated to reward the most popular brands and retailers. The PriceMe awards are designed to help Kiwis make better decisions about their purchases.

Partnering with world class insights and research company, The Interpreters, thousands of everyday Kiwis were surveyed about their purchasing habits. The award winners are named as ongoing research reveals Kiwis are still wading through the treacherous cost of living challenges, with grocery prices still a particular pain point.

PriceMe CEO, Gavin Male, says the awards are another important element of NZ Compare’s mission to help consumers make better purchasing choices.

"We launched the PriceMe Awards as a truly independent award that will carry real kudos. With millions of visits to the PriceMe online shopping comparison website in New Zealand every year, the retailers and manufacturers who win a PriceMe Award can hold their heads high as being the best rated in their particular category."

"Manufacturers were scored on a range of key factors including value for money, delivering on expectations and overall quality, whilst retailer awards are focused around customer service, reputation and consistency."

In the Grocery sector, Pak n Save was the clear winner - unsurprising given the current economic climate. The no-nonsense retailer earns the prize for delivering value for money for Kiwi shoppers with their prices consistently lower than competitors. Low prices are essential for Kiwis being able to adequately feed their whanau.

PB Tech was another one of the big winners this year - taking out the Best Electronics Retailer Award against some heavy competition. PB Tech was recognised by survey respondents as the retailer that delivers Kiwis value with lower prices than competitors. Kiwis praised the retailer for attractive deals and promotions, their customer service, and the advanced tech knowledge of their team. The tech store is known in New Zealand for its vast range of tech options - which is must-needed in this digital age!

Other retailers to claim well deserved prizes include Noel Leeming, The Warehouse and Mitre 10. Kiwis have spoken! New Zealand tends to favour retailers who are doing their bit to battle the cost of living crisis. By rewarding those stores and brands who are trying to make a difference, the PriceMe Awards can help Kiwis better choose where to invest their hard-earned money.

"Budgets are being stretched thin and people are having to constantly compare how and where they shop to make sure they are getting the best deal. Skyrocketing household costs are a burden and we hope that the PriceMe Awards will be another valuable tool for Kiwis in making a fully informed choice on how they spend their hard earned cash." Mr Male said.

See below for a complete list of all the category winners across retailers and manufacturers.

AWARD WINNERS: BRANDS

PHONES - APPLE

CAMERAS - GO PRO

COMPUTING - APPLE

SOUND - APPLE

GAMING - PLAYSTATION

PERSONAL CARE - REMINGTON

BEDROOM - SLEEPMAKER

VACUUMS - DYSON

WHITE GOODS - FISHER & PAYKEL

KITCHEN - PANASONIC

HEATING/ COOLING - PANASONIC

VISION - APPLE

SMART HOME - GOOGLE

AWARE WINNERS: STORES

ELECTRONIC - PBTECH

HARDWARE - MITRE 10

FISHING, CAMPING OUTDOOR - HUNTING & FISHING

SUPERMARKETS - PAK & SAVE

CHEMISTS - CHEMIST WAREHOUSE

WHITE GOODS - NOEL LEEMING

BEAUTY - FARMERS

PET - ANIMATES

STATIONARY - WAREHOUSE

FOOD MEAL KITS - HELLO FRESH

