New Zealand's Top Butchers Announced

Following a high-energy event at Auckland’s Evenfinda Stadium today, the best of New Zealand's butchers have been unveiled at the prestigious National Butchery Awards. Participants showcased their exceptional skills, culminating in the announcement of the nation's finest butchery talents.

Sam Weller from New World Ravenswood in Christchurch has claimed the coveted Pact Packaging Young Butcher of the Year title, while Anton Rameka from New World Regent, Whangarei has been honoured as the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year.

Sam credits good planning for setting her apart and helping her win the competition. “I’m so excited and overwhelmed. This means everything to me – it's been an eight-year-long goal of mine, and to achieve it now is more than I could have ever imagined.”

Finalists were chosen from five regional competitions held during June and July in Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Waikato and Auckland involving 13 Young Butcher competitors and 37 Butcher Apprentices. The Grand Final competition showcased an impressive lineup of six regional finalists in each category, which included one wild card entry.

As knives were sharpened and bandsaws hummed, the stage was set for a thrilling battle of butchers, captivating an audience of industry supporters, friends and family. The two-hour cutting test pushed competitors to their technical and creative limits in front of a panel of eight judges.

Head Judge Peter Martin, the Butchery Training Advisor at Skills4Work in Auckland, remarked that this year’s competition showcased excellent talent across all categories.

“I was really encouraged by what I saw today. The competitors presented some fantastic displays, but what set Sam apart was her back-of-house work – she left really clean bones, and her finishing standard was excellent,” Martin said.

“I’ve watched Sam compete over the past few years, and it’s clear she’s determined to improve. She takes feedback seriously and works on it, which has led to her victory today.”

Both the Pact Packaging Young Butchers and the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentices limbered up to bone, trim, slice, and dice their way through a beef short loin, whole pork leg, lamb shoulder, two barrels and four whole legs of poultry, plus a mystery cut of lamb double saddle into a display of value-added products. In addition to this, the apprentices were also required to complete a multiple-choice exam and an interview with the judges, as part of their road to glory.

The ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice category provides an invaluable opportunity for those just starting out in the industry.

Winning on his fourth attempt, Anton Rameka was delighted with his victory saying: “I’m over the moon with the win. The difference for me today was my creative side came out. I’m usually organised so that helps a lot, but keeping my calm really ensured I finished strong today.”

Head judge for the apprentices, Peter Farrelly from Wilson Hellaby, noted that the overall standard was very high, making it difficult to judge.

"Anton’s overall performance was impressive, demonstrating a deep technical understanding of his work and a commitment to leaving no stone unturned,” says Farrelly.

At the other end of the spectrum was the Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge which is the chance for the masters of the industry to throw around some butcher banter and put their teamwork to the test to create the most elaborate display.

This year saw four teams of three qualified master butchers showcase their finely tuned craft, with two hours to break down a whole lamb and a beef hindquarter. It was a close contest, but it was the Cut Above Butchers, who claimed the top prize with a visually stunning display.

Winning captain of the Cut Above Butchers, Hannah Miller-Childs says it feels amazing for her team to win. “This is one of those things in life where you get an opportunity to really push forward in your trade work to show the next generation what can be done and what you’re aspiring to be, that’s what tonight was all about for us.”

Head judge for the teams’ challenge, Riki Kerekere, said, “The standard was awesome. Every year, it gets better and better. What set the Cut Above Butchers apart was their tidiness, organisation, and, of course, the execution of their final display.”

Alongside industry and peer recognition, the Pact Packaging Young Butcher of the Year and the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year will receive a coveted trophy and an all-expenses paid trip to Paris for the next World Butchers’ Challenge in 2025, with the opportunity to represent New Zealand as part of the ANZCO Foods Young Butchers of New Zealand squad.

The winning Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge winning team will receive the prestigious competition trophy plus prize money for the team.

The competitions are proudly sponsored by Pure South, Pact Packaging, ANZCO Foods, Dunninghams, Hellers, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Skills4Work, Tegel Foods, Victory Knives, Wilson Hellaby, Anago, Global Cuisine, Cabernet Foods and NZPork.

Full competitor list:

Pact Packaging Young Butcher Finalists:

Brad Don - Alliance Smithfield Butchery, Timaru

Jeremy Garth - PNP Farms’ Butchery, Christchurch

Filipo Taliu - PAK'nSAVE, Lower Hutt

Dallas Prince -Wholly Cow Butchery, Cambridge

Matthew Hiroti - New World Remuera, Auckland

Sam Weller - New World Ravenswood, Christchurch

ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice Finalists:

Riley Hall - New World Gardens, Dunedin

Tyrone Patterson - Woolworths Ferrymead, Christchurch

Rhys Tamanui - Waipawa Butchery, Hawkes Bay

Alex Pellow - New World Mt Maunganui

Anton Rameka - New World Regent, Whangarei

Phoenix Henere-Clarke - New World Kerikeri

Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge:

CUT ABOVE BUTCHERS Brad Gillespie – PAK’nSAVE Te Awamutu David Parsons – PAK’nSAVE Sylvia Park Hannah Miller Childs – A Lady Butcher

PAKI PAKI KNIFE SLAYERS Cissy Morrell – New World Hastings Scott Roa – New World Hastings Makarena Mariekura – New World Hastings

THE BAY HAWKES Jusin Hinchco – New Word Greenmeadows Victoria Camp – Matangi Jordan Hamilton-Bicknell – Wild Game

THE PHEASANT PLUCKERS Jared McLeod – New World Regent Dion Puncheon – New World Regent Harley Roulston – New World Onerahi



Additional Product Awards:

Beef + Lamb New Zealand ‘Best Beef Product’ – Matthew Hiroti, Fillet Mini Roast

NZPork ‘Best Pork Product’ – Phoenix Henere-Clarke, NZ Pork Rump with Shanghai Sesame Rub

Tegel Foods ‘Best Chicken Product’ – Filipo Taliu, Chicken Lollipops

Cabernet Foods ‘Cleanest Bones’ – Riley Hall

Anago ‘Sharpest Knife’ – Brad Don

Skills4Work ‘Emerging Talent’ – Tyrone Patterson - Woolworths Ferrymead, Christchurch

People’s Choice Best Display Award (Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge) – Paki Paki Knife Slayers

Beef + Lamb New Zealand ‘Best Beef Product’(Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge) – The Pheasant Pluckers, Beef Supreme

Beef + Lamb New Zealand ‘Best Lamb Product’(Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge) – Cut Above Butchers, Slice Of Heaven

© Scoop Media

