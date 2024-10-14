Cooks Coffee Company Appoints Chief Financial Officer

CFO Catherine Scott

Cooks Coffee (NZX:CCC; AQUIS:COOK) has announced the appointment of Katherine Scott as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Scott joins the Group with a track record in financial management, accounting, and strategic planning, bringing over 15 years of diverse experience across multiple industries to her new role.

Throughout her career, Ms. Scott has held senior financial with notable companies including AHC Limited, where she served as Financial Controller, managing all financial operations, statutory reporting, and audit processes. She has also worked with Immediate Media Company Ltd, Chestertons Global Ltd, Palm Lake Group, Transit Australia Group, Alpha Flights Services Pty Ltd, and LM Investment Management Ltd. In these roles, she demonstrated exceptional leadership, financial expertise, and a commitment to driving value through strategic financial oversight and cost management initiatives.

Ms. Scott is a Certified Practicing Accountant (CPA Australia) and holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) from the Queensland University of Technology and a Bachelor of Science (Biochemistry with Microbiology) from Lancashire Polytechnic. She is also a member of the Australian Society of Certified Accountants and a Justice of the Peace (Qualified).

Keith Jackson, Executive Chairman of Cooks Coffee, commented: “We welcome Katherine Scott to the Board having returned to the UK after time in Australia. Her extensive expertise in financial management, alongside her proven leadership skills and experience in financial modelling and cost-saving strategies, will greatly benefit our Company. Katherine’s commitment to excellence and her broad financial acumen will play a crucial role in driving our growth and enhancing value for our stakeholders.”

