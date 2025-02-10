Do You Take Your Pet On Holiday, Dress Them Up And Celebrate Their Birthday? You’re Not Alone, NZ Pet Census Reveals

Petdirect’s first ever Pet Census has revealed the latest data on pet ownership in New Zealand, from top breeds to health concerns and the emotional and financial commitment of having a four-legged friend. Surveying over 6,000 pet owners and more than 9,000 furry friends, Petdirect’s 2024 Pet Census also uncovers the weird and wonderful habits of Kiwi pawrents.

Two-thirds (66%) of respondents celebrate their pets’ birthdays, while 36% take their pets on holiday, and 41% also let their pet lick their face.

Petdirect CEO, Dave Anderson says the census also spilled the beans on New Zealand’s most popular pet breeds and their penchant for giving their furiends human names.

"Labradors and Golden Retrievers, the ever-popular family dog, are New Zealand’s favourite breeds, closely followed by Miniature Schnauzers and Border Collies. Cavoodles have cemented their place as the top choice among crossbreeds, with an impressive showing of 497 Poodle cross varieties – that's oodles of poodles.”

Moggy’s and ragdolls are our most popular cat breeds, and the viral cat distribution system is alive and well in New Zealand. 13% of all cat owners surveyed met their furry friend via the cat distribution system, where cats turn up in homes unannounced and become part of the family.

“It was heartwarming to see 42% of all New Zealand dog and cat owners meet their companions through adoption or rescue,” says Anderson.

When it comes to names, Charlie was the most popular name for both cats and dogs, with Bella and Poppy following closely behind for canine companions, while Luna and George take second and third place among feline friends.

Petdirect’s in-house veterinarian, Feargus McConnell says health is an area of concern for pet owners, with the census finding over 40% are concerned about their pets’ overall wellbeing, while pet anxiety (30.3%) and dental health (31.6%) also rank high on the list of concerns.

"We’re a nation of animal lovers, so it’s no surprise that the health and overall wellbeing of our pets is a key concern," says McConnell. "We’re seeing more and more dogs being treated for anxiety, which in part due to pet parents and veterinarians recognising just how important our furry friends' mental state is, and how this contributes to their overall welfare. For cats, gingivitis and periodontal disease remain the most common issues."

The census also sheds light on the great lengths Kiwis are willing to go for their pets, with many admitting they spend more on their fur-baby than they expected. 36.6% of households spend over $2,000 annually on their pets. But the emotional rewards make it all worthwhile with 78.2% of owners say their pets help them relax and de-stress, while 73.8% credit their pets with providing comfort when they’re feeling down.

Kiwis’ passion for improving their pets’ lives is also evident, with 75.5% wanting to ban fireworks, 41.6% calling for more pet-friendly housing and 37.2% eager to see more outdoor spaces for pets to enjoy.

The census also revealed:

23% of pet owners dress their pets

77% of pet owners let at least one pet sleep on or in their bed

About Petdirect:

Petdirect is the largest New Zealand-owned pet supply store, offering an extensive range of high-quality products, expert advice, and pet medication services. Founded in 2020, Petdirect has quickly become a trusted name in pet care, dedicated to making it easy for Kiwis to provide the best for their furry friends.

