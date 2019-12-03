Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

KADAVAR Announce 2020 Australian and NZ Tour

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 9:13 am
Press Release: Nuclear Blast

There are few bands who’ve had more of an effect on the course of classic heavy retro rock this decade than Germany's and Nuclear Blast’s KADAVAR, having never sounded so much in command of their music.

Arguably the hardest working band in European rock, KADAVAR have established themselves quite simply in a different league form their retro-rock labelled peers, smashing out large capacity international tours and festivals

(Hellfest/Psycho Las Vegas/Download/Wacken) en masse and landing German and US chart positions for a host of album releases. Latest album release For the Dead Travel Fast (Nuclear Blast), reignites new depths and heights alike on this their fifth and darkest full-length.

Highly regarded as one of the most explosive heavy psych live experiences on the planet, KADAVAR return to Australian and New Zealand shores in March/April 2020 for Beats Cartel on the back of a Mojo Burning Festival appearance. Not having visited Australian since their 2013 tour with Blues Pills and the follow-up 2016 headline tour, interest will be paramount in 2020 to catch one of the best names in the business perform albums worth of new live material.

The band's fifth record is a perilous journey into the land of the dead, a foray into the bleakest corners of our minds. A heavy, slow-paced, throbbing force of guitar, bass and drums, preciously enriched by spooky synths and a brooding narrative reminiscent of the Victorian death-cult.

Something like this wouldn’t have been possible earlier in our career. Only now do we know each other well enough to pull off something like this” drummer Tiger nods, “We have the feeling we created something new while at the same time having rediscovered our core DNA. Feels damn good.”

“For the Dead Travels Fast sets new standards” - METAL HAMMER

Having shared the stage with icons such as Ozzy Osbourne and the Scorpions, KADAVAR embodies the vintage sounds of their predecessors while calling on imagery derived from magic, horror films and the occult like some dark 70s psych trip, relentlessly touring the globe with their lysergic frenzy of a show. Together the power trio forms a unique symbiosis, challenging each other to fill the sonic space between them when the curtain goes up . Their retro style, incorporating psych, stoner rock, retro rock and doom, has been compared to bands of the 1970s hard rock and metal era such as Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath.


Get ready to witness something special... KADAVAR are coming. For the Dead Travel Fast 2020 Australian and New Zealand tour stops in a host of cities across the two countries including Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, Canberra, Adelaide, Melbourne, Scarborough and Perth. All shows on sale now at www.beatscartel.com. National supports will be announced soon.

Beats Cartel, HEAVY Magazine & Dead Mans Fingers Present
KAVAVAR 2020 AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR
"For the Dead Travel Fast"

Thursday March 26 SYDNEY Frankies Pizza

Friday March 27 NEWCASTLE Stag & Hunter
Saturday March 28 BRISBANE MOJO BURNING FESTIVAL
Sunday March 29 CHRISTCHURCH Club Hotel
Monday March 30 WELLINGTON Valhalla
Tuesday March 31 AUCKLAND Whammy Bar
Wednesday April 01 CANBERRA The Basement
Thursday April 02 ADELAIDE Crown & Anchor
Friday April 03 MELBOURNE Stay Gold
Saturday April 04 SCARBOROUGH GERMANIUM DAZE
*Festival to be announced
Sunday April 05 PERTH Lucy's Love Shack


***TICKETS NOW ON SALE at www.beatscartel.com/tickets***
National support acts to be announced

Tour event: https://www.facebook.com/tours/431252567765998


