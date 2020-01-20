Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Serious Happiness Announce New Zealand Tour And Debut EP

Monday, 20 January 2020, 9:49 am
Press Release: Serious Happiness

Serious Happiness Announce New Zealand Tour + Debut EP
EP Release date: Friday February 14th, 2020
Recorded at Rhythm Ace Studio
Produced by Sam Johnson

Joel Ruys, Kayleb Duckett, Sam Egli and Stu Morris are Serious Happiness. The instrument-swapping Rock 'n' Roll quartet have just announced their upcoming New Zealand tour dates and the release of their debut EP simply titled "The Serious Happiness EP". Recorded in the beautiful beachside Rhythm Ace Studio, the EP features four songs including the bands recently released single "Baby Ate A Biscuit".
Serious Happiness is a unique band in that each member is a singer songwriter in their own right. The band's live shows include instrument trading on a near song-to-song basis which makes for both a musically and visually diverse experience.

All four of us are songwriters first and foremost, we switch instruments to accommodate each other.
We each get a chance to be the frontman and this EP really showcases that.” - Serious Happiness


Serious Happiness have also announced they are going on a New Zealand wide tour to promote the EP with a different line up of support bands for each city. To find out which bands are supporting Serious Happiness in your city and for more information on ticket prices, follow the band's social media.
-
Serious Happiness New Zealand Tour
Napier
Paisley Stage
Saturday February 15
-
Auckland
Anthology Lounge
Friday February 28
-
New Plymouth
Our Place/El Fuego
Friday March 6
-
Wellington
Valhalla
Wednesday March 11
-
Dunedin
Dog With Two Tails
Friday March 13
-
Christchurch
Darkroom
Saturday March 21
-

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Serious Happiness on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 