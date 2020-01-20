Serious Happiness Announce New Zealand Tour And Debut EP

Serious Happiness Announce New Zealand Tour + Debut EP

EP Release date: Friday February 14th, 2020

Recorded at Rhythm Ace Studio

Produced by Sam Johnson

Joel Ruys, Kayleb Duckett, Sam Egli and Stu Morris are Serious Happiness. The instrument-swapping Rock 'n' Roll quartet have just announced their upcoming New Zealand tour dates and the release of their debut EP simply titled "The Serious Happiness EP". Recorded in the beautiful beachside Rhythm Ace Studio, the EP features four songs including the bands recently released single "Baby Ate A Biscuit".

Serious Happiness is a unique band in that each member is a singer songwriter in their own right. The band's live shows include instrument trading on a near song-to-song basis which makes for both a musically and visually diverse experience.

“All four of us are songwriters first and foremost, we switch instruments to accommodate each other.

We each get a chance to be the frontman and this EP really showcases that.” - Serious Happiness



Serious Happiness have also announced they are going on a New Zealand wide tour to promote the EP with a different line up of support bands for each city. To find out which bands are supporting Serious Happiness in your city and for more information on ticket prices, follow the band's social media.

-

Serious Happiness New Zealand Tour

Napier

Paisley Stage

Saturday February 15

-

Auckland

Anthology Lounge

Friday February 28

-

New Plymouth

Our Place/El Fuego

Friday March 6

-

Wellington

Valhalla

Wednesday March 11

-

Dunedin

Dog With Two Tails

Friday March 13

-

Christchurch

Darkroom

Saturday March 21

-

