Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Popular summer game bird hunting season begins this weekend

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 9:41 am
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

The North Canterbury summer paradise shelduck hunting season starts this Saturday 1st February and runs for the next six weeks until Sunday 15th March.

While annual trend counts are still in progress early reports to Fish & Game indicate good numbers of birds exists across the North Canterbury region, in both Area A (East of SH1) and Area B (West of SH1).

The summer paradise shelduck season is a proactive way for hunters to help landowners reduce the potential for crop predation issues, which can occur during the summer season.

The daily limit bags for licenced hunters is 15 birds in Area A, and 20 birds in Area B of the North Canterbury region.

The summer season paradise duck hunting season has proven very popular with hunters in recent years. Fish & Game advice hunters take to make the most of this summer season, and if able take the time to introducing a friend or junior hunter to the sport.

A top tip for hunters utilising this harvest opportunity during the summer is to load up your chilly bins with lots of freezer packs and process your birds as quickly as possible.

In warm temperatures birds can spoil quickly, sometimes within half an hour if they are not chilled immediately. Putting birds in plastic bags can often be a major reason for why the eating quality was ruined.

Paradise duck are a great eating bird and should therefore be savoured for the great meal they can provide.

The main game bird hunting season this year starts on Saturday 2nd of May and many hunters will be using this summer paradise shelduck season as a prelude to the main event in May.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 