Popular summer game bird hunting season begins this weekend

The North Canterbury summer paradise shelduck hunting season starts this Saturday 1st February and runs for the next six weeks until Sunday 15th March.

While annual trend counts are still in progress early reports to Fish & Game indicate good numbers of birds exists across the North Canterbury region, in both Area A (East of SH1) and Area B (West of SH1).

The summer paradise shelduck season is a proactive way for hunters to help landowners reduce the potential for crop predation issues, which can occur during the summer season.

The daily limit bags for licenced hunters is 15 birds in Area A, and 20 birds in Area B of the North Canterbury region.

The summer season paradise duck hunting season has proven very popular with hunters in recent years. Fish & Game advice hunters take to make the most of this summer season, and if able take the time to introducing a friend or junior hunter to the sport.

A top tip for hunters utilising this harvest opportunity during the summer is to load up your chilly bins with lots of freezer packs and process your birds as quickly as possible.

In warm temperatures birds can spoil quickly, sometimes within half an hour if they are not chilled immediately. Putting birds in plastic bags can often be a major reason for why the eating quality was ruined.

Paradise duck are a great eating bird and should therefore be savoured for the great meal they can provide.

The main game bird hunting season this year starts on Saturday 2nd of May and many hunters will be using this summer paradise shelduck season as a prelude to the main event in May.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

