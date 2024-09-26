Thousands Benefit From Pharmac Decision To Fund Oestradiol Gel

Pharmac – Te Pātaka Whaioranga has decided to fund oestradiol gel, a type of hormone treatment, it estimates 18,000 people will benefit from it the first year.

“We think the number of people choosing to use oestradiol gel will continue rising to 47,000 over the next five years,” says Pharmac’s Director of Equity and Engagement, Dr Nicola Ngawati.

"We’ve heard very clearly that the gel is a good option for many people, so we’re pleased to be able to fund it from 1 November.”

About 85,000 New Zealanders used oestradiol in some form in the 2023/24 financial year. In the past three years, demand for oestradiol patches has tripled – growing from 1.3 million patches dispensed in 2020/21 to over 4.7 million patches in 2023/24. Demand is expected to continue to increase.

Oestradiol is mainly used as a hormone treatment for people whose bodies don’t produce enough oestrogen, usually as a patch placed on the person’s skin. However, global supply issues means that the patches are not always available in New Zealand.

With the gel, people can rub it onto their skin to increase the levels of hormone in their bodies.

“We received a lot of feedback during our public consultation that supported making an oestradiol gel available as a treatment option,” says Dr Ngawati.

“People also talked about how stressful it’s been for them dealing with the shortage of patches, and we think that having the gel available will help to relieve some of that supply pressure.”

Menopause doctor Linda Dear is pleased New Zealanders now have the option of a fully funded oestradiol gel.

“This is brilliant news. By getting rid of the cost barrier for estrogen gel, Pharmac are making sure that everyone has access to this alternative option to estrogen patches.

This is a huge step forward and shows that better menopause care for all New Zealanders is a priority here in Aotearoa.”

Oestradiol gel will be funded from 1 November 2024. It will be funded without restrictions, meaning that anyone who is prescribed oestradiol gel, will be able to use it.

Decision to fund oestradiol gel and to award Principal Supply Status to Estrogel: https://pharmac.govt.nz/news-and-resources/consultations-and-decisions/2024-09-decision-to-fund-oestradiol-gel-and-to-award-principal-supply-status-to-estrogel

