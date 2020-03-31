Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Deerstalkers' Association Appoints Chief Executive

Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 3:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Deerstalkers Association

The New Zealand Deerstalkers' Association has appointed keen hunter and highly experienced lawyer Gwyn Thurlow as the organisation’s Chief Executive and General Counsel.

Gwyn Thurlow has wide corporate legal experience and holds both a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in Management and Marketing.

He is currently practising at the top-tier national legal firm Chapman Tripp in its banking and finance team. He has previously worked for the major international accounting firm KPMG.

An enthusiastic and active hunter, Gwyn Thurlow joined the Deerstalkers' Association – the NZDA - in 2003. He is currently the treasurer and vice-president of the Wellington Branch and secretary of the NZDA National Heritage Trust.

He is also on the committee overseeing construction of the National Hunting Museum and Deerstalkers' House in Wellington.

NZDA President Trevor Chappell says Mr Thurlow’s appointment is a significant step forward for the organisation.

“We are living in challenging times and it is vital that we have an energetic, highly skilled and passionate advocate to take our organisation forward”, Mr Chappell said.

“The recruitment process has been long and thorough as we needed the right person to implement and manage modern systems, advocate for our members and all recreational hunters and bring a professional skillset and business acumen to the table.

“We have found that person in Gwyn Thurlow and our National Executive is pleased to be able to appoint someone of his capability and experience.”

Trevor Chappell says Mr Thurlow is a hands-on member and is not afraid of getting stuck in.

“Gwyn helped organise the NZDA’s last two annual conferences in Wellington and Porirua, as well as re-writing our constitution to make it fit for the modern world.

“He also co-presented the NZDA’s submission on the Arms Legislation Bill to the Select Committee, so we have seen how he operates and the skills he brings to bear”, Trevor Chappell says.

“The National Executive has full confidence in him hitting the ground running and tackling the many challenges we as an organisation face.”

Gwyn Thurlow said he was excited by the challenge and as a keen hunter and proud NZDA member understood the expectation that comes with the role.

“I’m looking forward to leading the NZDA and helping it and the wider hunting community face the significant and very real challenges which are developing,” Mr Thurlow says.

“It is a big job but I look forward to rising to that challenge on behalf of our members and all recreational hunters.”

Gwyn Thurlow will officially start in his new roles as Chief Executive and in-house legal counsel on 1 June 2020.

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

