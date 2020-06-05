Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Support For Sport, Recreation And Performing Arts Apprentices A Welcome Relief

Friday, 5 June 2020, 10:16 am
Press Release: Skills Active

Skills Active is thrilled that apprenticeship fees will be waived from 1 July, thanks to a funding boost that will support the workforce and employers through the Covid recovery period.

The government’s Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund has removed fees from all apprenticeships until the end of 2022.

Skills Active offers apprenticeships in Outdoor Leadership, Entertainment and Event Technology, Senior Pool Lifeguard and Specialised Swim and Water Safety Teacher. A number of other eligible programmes, including apprenticeships in exercise and facility operations, are under development.

These programmes of learning are designed for committed industry professionals. As well as being a great tertiary training option for people starting out in their careers, they can also serve to formally recognise the skills and knowledge of highly experienced staff who have not previously gained a qualification.

Active industries critical to the national recovery

Skills Active chief operating officer Maren Frerichs said the organisation would have liked to see more explicit support for sport, recreation and performing arts in the Targeted Training fund.

“Our industries – which have taken a direct hit from the Covid-19 restrictions – are core to the national identity, and vital to the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders," Ms Frerichs said.

“Although we would have liked to see certificate-level support for these areas, we are nonetheless very happy to be able to provide apprenticeships to our industries at no cost, for the next two and a half years.

“This funding will remove a financial burden on learners and workplaces, and encourage the talented and passionate people working in our sectors to step up and strengthen their skillsets.

“We applaud the government for putting vocational training at the centre of its recovery efforts. High-quality upskilling can only lead to greater resilience in our industries, helping individuals to navigate the challenging conditions ahead," Ms Frerichs said.

Anyone considering an apprenticeship can find more information on the Targeted Training fund here, or contact a Skills Active learning support advisor.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Skills Active on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 