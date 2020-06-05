Support For Sport, Recreation And Performing Arts Apprentices A Welcome Relief

Skills Active is thrilled that apprenticeship fees will be waived from 1 July, thanks to a funding boost that will support the workforce and employers through the Covid recovery period.

The government’s Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund has removed fees from all apprenticeships until the end of 2022.

Skills Active offers apprenticeships in Outdoor Leadership, Entertainment and Event Technology, Senior Pool Lifeguard and Specialised Swim and Water Safety Teacher. A number of other eligible programmes, including apprenticeships in exercise and facility operations, are under development.

These programmes of learning are designed for committed industry professionals. As well as being a great tertiary training option for people starting out in their careers, they can also serve to formally recognise the skills and knowledge of highly experienced staff who have not previously gained a qualification.

Active industries critical to the national recovery

Skills Active chief operating officer Maren Frerichs said the organisation would have liked to see more explicit support for sport, recreation and performing arts in the Targeted Training fund.

“Our industries – which have taken a direct hit from the Covid-19 restrictions – are core to the national identity, and vital to the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders," Ms Frerichs said.

“Although we would have liked to see certificate-level support for these areas, we are nonetheless very happy to be able to provide apprenticeships to our industries at no cost, for the next two and a half years.

“This funding will remove a financial burden on learners and workplaces, and encourage the talented and passionate people working in our sectors to step up and strengthen their skillsets.

“We applaud the government for putting vocational training at the centre of its recovery efforts. High-quality upskilling can only lead to greater resilience in our industries, helping individuals to navigate the challenging conditions ahead," Ms Frerichs said.

Anyone considering an apprenticeship can find more information on the Targeted Training fund here, or contact a Skills Active learning support advisor.

© Scoop Media

