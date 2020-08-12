Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

CANCELLED: Commemoration To Mark The 75th Anniversary Of The End Of The Second World War

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

The National Commemorative Service planned to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War has been cancelled, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Chief Executive Bernadette Cavanagh said today.

“The service was scheduled to take place on Saturday 15 August at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington.

Unfortunately, due to the re-emergence of COVID-19 in the community, the commemoration cannot proceed as planned.

“Instead, planning is underway to hold an Act of Remembrance at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Pukeahu.

“Details are currently being developed, but we will not be inviting members of the public to attend.

“We are deeply disappointed, especially for the veterans of the conflict who were scheduled to be present.

“However, public health is our first priority and we need to follow all guidelines, including restrictions on public gatherings.

“Any further updates about the commemoration, including details about how to watch a video recording of the event, will be made on the Ministry’s website (mch.govt.nz/75th-anniversary-end-second-world-war) and the Pukeahu Facebook page (facebook.com/pukeahu),” Bernadette Cavanagh said.

This weekend’s commemoration was being held to mark the 75th anniversary of the surrender by Japan, which represented the end of the War in the Pacific and was the culmination of six long years of war across the rest of the world.

The Second World War claimed the lives of 50 million people and had an enormous role in shaping the world we live in today. Almost 12,000 New Zealanders died in the war.

More information about the Second World War is featured on the NZHistory website at: https://nzhistory.govt.nz/war/second-world-war
 

