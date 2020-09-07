KidzStuff Theatre For Children Presents: “Thumbelina”

Thumbelina Fairies

Thumbelina is a character-filled journey of an old Danish yarn, with droplets of KidzStuff magic and fairy dust.

A Mother who longs for a child, gets more than expected when she meets two flamboyant fairies and wishes for a fairy baby.

Fairy babies are not actually babies, but they will always be very tiny indeed. There are many challenges Thumbelina faces on her shrunken adventure to meet her mother, including a famous frog family and a wealthy Mole named, well.. Mole.

So grab on your tiny shoes, sprinkle yourselves with fairy dust and join us in the magical garden to help Thumbelina find her Mum.

Amalia is a freelance actor, director, playwright, Mum and graduate of UCOL Theatre School. She was recently seen in KidzStuff’s The Man Whose Mother Was a Pirate and Badjelly the Witch. With over 20 years experience she has toured New Zealand, with Capital E, The Theatre & Health Education Trust (THeTA) and Calico Young Peoples Theatre.

Steven is a veteran NZ actor and director. We are extremely lucky to have him on our team. He has worked extensively throughout New Zealand’s professional theatres as well as working in television and film. This is his 1st KidzStuff show and he will play the roles of Frog King and Madge the Fairy.

Shaneel is a freelance actor, Dad and graduate of Toi Whakaari New Zealand Drama School and Wellington Performing Arts Centre. This will be his 1st KidzStuff show and we are looking forward to seeing him play the roles of Mole and Frog Prince!

Rebecca is freelance actor, dancer, photographer, and graduate of Whitireia Performing Arts Centre. She has just recently returned from playing multiple Disney princess at Shanghai Disney and now we are stoked, as she is our Thumbelina!

When: 26th Sept – 9th Oct 2020

Monday - Friday 10am & 11:30am

10am shows only on Saturdays!

Tickets $11.00 pp, Children under 2 Free

$7 Special Preview, Saturday 26th September 2020

© Scoop Media

