Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

KidzStuff Theatre For Children Presents: “Thumbelina”

Monday, 7 September 2020, 6:10 am
Press Release: KidzStuff Theatre for Children

Thumbelina Fairies

Thumbelina is a character-filled journey of an old Danish yarn, with droplets of KidzStuff magic and fairy dust.

A Mother who longs for a child, gets more than expected when she meets two flamboyant fairies and wishes for a fairy baby.

Fairy babies are not actually babies, but they will always be very tiny indeed. There are many challenges Thumbelina faces on her shrunken adventure to meet her mother, including a famous frog family and a wealthy Mole named, well.. Mole.

So grab on your tiny shoes, sprinkle yourselves with fairy dust and join us in the magical garden to help Thumbelina find her Mum.

Amalia is a freelance actor, director, playwright, Mum and graduate of UCOL Theatre School. She was recently seen in KidzStuff’s The Man Whose Mother Was a Pirate and Badjelly the Witch. With over 20 years experience she has toured New Zealand, with Capital E, The Theatre & Health Education Trust (THeTA) and Calico Young Peoples Theatre.

Steven is a veteran NZ actor and director. We are extremely lucky to have him on our team. He has worked extensively throughout New Zealand’s professional theatres as well as working in television and film. This is his 1st KidzStuff show and he will play the roles of Frog King and Madge the Fairy.

Shaneel is a freelance actor, Dad and graduate of Toi Whakaari New Zealand Drama School and Wellington Performing Arts Centre. This will be his 1st KidzStuff show and we are looking forward to seeing him play the roles of Mole and Frog Prince!

Rebecca is freelance actor, dancer, photographer, and graduate of Whitireia Performing Arts Centre. She has just recently returned from playing multiple Disney princess at Shanghai Disney and now we are stoked, as she is our Thumbelina!

When: 26th Sept – 9th Oct 2020

Monday - Friday 10am & 11:30am

10am shows only on Saturdays!

Tickets $11.00 pp, Children under 2 Free

$7 Special Preview, Saturday 26th September 2020

Bookings: www.kidzstufftheatre.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KidzStuff Theatre for Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 