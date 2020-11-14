Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Roger Boyce Exhibition Opening At {Suite} Ponsonby This Wednesday

Saturday, 14 November 2020, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Suite

Roger Boyce

ARENA

Exhibition opens this Wednesday 18 November, 189 Ponsonby Road, Auckland

ARENA is Roger’s ninth solo show at {Suite} and his first with our gallery in Auckland.

In this exhibition, Boyce foregrounds visual experience with a ‘what you see is what you get’ candour. Situating the viewer alone in a room of paintings, Boyce reminds you to see and experience first, analyse later.

We’ll be open late on Wednesday 18 November between 5.30-7pm - please drop by for a glass of wine to preview the exhibition and meet the artist.

To view the exhibition works online click here.

