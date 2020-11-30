Paakiwaha Promo Monday 30th November 2020

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Media company Stuff has issued a public apology for the news outlet's coverage of Māori issues. Editorial director Mark Steven described Stuff's coverage of Māori issues as "ranging from racist to blinkered" in an editorial published today. Hone Harawira joins Dale to discuss.

Kelvin Davis talks Oranga Tamariki and the sharp critique that follows his comments on the devolution of the troubled state-run child protection agency.

Don Peita joins the show to discuss the re-opening of Te Ao Marama at Auckland Museum over the weekend.

Child protection advocates say they are dismayed by the lack of progress in welfare reform by the government. Child Poverty Action Group spokesperson Dr Innes Asher says none of the 42 recommendations made by the Welfare Expert Advisory Group in February 2019 have been fully implemented. Dr Asher joins the show to discuss.

Dr Naomi Simmonds gives an update on the hikoi being undertaken by seven wāhine to retrace the steps of their tupuna Mahinaarangi.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

