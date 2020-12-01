Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Don’t Let A Rip End In R.I.P This Summer

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Today is the first day of summer and Surf Lifeguards want to make sure every Kiwi makes it home for Christmas after a day at the beach.

Rip currents (“rips”) are one of the most dangerous elements on New Zealand beaches and Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) Chief Executive, Paul Dalton, says it’s vital for every Kiwi to memorise the “Three Rs” for surviving a rip before heading to the beach this summer.

“Our volunteer Surf Lifeguards across the country have already conducted a number of rip-related rescues this patrol season,” says Dalton.

“Recent data tells us rips are one of the main causes of incidents and fatal drownings on New Zealand beaches. It’s also worth noting that, over the last 10 years, 39% of fatal drownings in the coastal environment (up to 1km off shore) occurred on surf beaches, which are notorious for rips.”

A rip is a narrow body of water moving out to sea like a river. These currents are caused by complex interactions between the ocean – such as tides and swell – and the shape of the sea bed.

“The bigger the waves coming into the beach, the more water that has to move back out to sea, so the stronger the rip,” says Dalton. “Rips pose a risk to swimmers because they can quickly take people out of their depth and cause them to panic when they realise they can’t swim against the current. People often fear they’ll be taken right out to sea, even though rips normally end at the edge of the surf zone.”

SLSNZ National Coastal Safety Manager and seasoned Surf Lifeguard, Dr Mick Kearney, says there are several things beachgoers can look for to help identify a rip, including calm patches in the surf.

“A patch in the surf with fewer breaking waves might look safe to swim in, but this is often a clear sign that a rip is present,” says Dr Kearney. “If you see areas of deeper, darker water, or a rippled surface surrounded by smooth water, think of it as a river within the surf. Also look out for anything floating out to sea or foamy, discoloured water flowing out beyond the waves. The discoloration is created by the current picking up sand in the water as it moves out to sea.”

Dr Kearney says the location of rips can be difficult to predict – some recur in the same place but others can appear and disappear suddenly and without warning. He says that, while rips are particularly common around rocky headlands, beachgoers should always err on the side of caution.

“The surest way to avoid getting caught in a rip is to stay out of the water if you’re unsure of the conditions or your own physical limits,” says Dr Kearney. “Choose a lifeguarded beach where possible and always swim between the red and yellow flags – Surf Lifeguards are constantly monitoring the conditions and won’t put flags out where a rip is present.”

IF YOU DO GET CAUGHT IN A RIP, REMEMBER THE 3 R’s:

RELAX and float to conserve your energy: Stay calm, relax and float. The rip will not pull you under the water and is just taking you for a ride offshore. Try to fight the urge to swim back to shore against the current – this will use up energy that you need to stay afloat until help arrives. Most people can float for a lot longer than they can swim!

RAISE your hand to signal for help: Signal for help by putting your hand up to attract attention from lifeguards, surfers or someone on the beach who can get help.

RIDE the rip until it stops and you can swim back to shore or help arrives: Remain floating until the current weakens. Many rips will circulate and bring you back into shallower waters closer to the shore where you may be able to stand. Only if and when the current has subsided, and you are sure you can swim to the nearest point on the shore, should you attempt to swim to safety.

Dalton says it’s important for Kiwis to get familiar with broader beach safety advice as well. Together with their partner DHL, SLSNZ have developed an online game that is not only fun but reinforces key beach safety messages.

“Most fatal drownings are preventable and following key safety advice is an important tool for keeping your loved ones safe at the beach this summer,” says Dalton

Visit https://dhlwordsthatcouldsaveyourlife.co.nz/ to play the new DHL Words That Could Save Your Life word scramble game. Read and memorise key SLSNZ beach safety messages and then see how quickly you can unscramble the letters to spell them out. Every time you play, you’ll enter the draw to win awesome prizes courtesy of DHL.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 