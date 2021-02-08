Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Comedians Compete For The Best Life In Live Comedy Gameshow

Monday, 8 February 2021, 6:14 am
Press Release: The Best Life Gameshow

Four of Christchurch’s funniest comedians bring a new live comedy gameshow to Little Andromeda Theatre 27 February. The Best Life contestants are put through their paces by host Jo Ghastly, with a range of hilarious challenges, a lightning quiz and performance numbers. The goal is to convince the audience that they are living The Best Life and win the esteemed Best Life trophy.

The gameshow was developed by Christchurch comedian/psychiatrist Joanna Prendergast (Jo Ghastly). The Best Life makes fun of competitive life living in a gameshow format. The Best Life follows on from Joanna’s award-winning debut solo show The Cool Mum, which has sold out around the country.

Joanna has cast some of her most talented comedian friends in The Best Life. The show demands that contestants can think on the feet and be quick witted. Veteran improvisor and comedian Jeff Clark was an obvious choice. Jeff is well known for his hugely popular singing character Gary Starlight and Gary will be a hot favourite to win The Best Life trophy.

Joanna has also cast two RAW Comedy Quest South Island winners- Aaron Jelley and Georgie Sivier. Aaron will be bringing his much-loved astrophysicist character Kort Borter to The Best Life. Georgie has been making waves on the drag scene and her crowd favourite, Tony Chestnut will be a wild card entry on The Best Life.

Jo Ghastly’s The Best Life- A Gameshow

Little Andromeda Theatre

1/134 Oxford Terrace Christchurch

Saturday 27 February 8.30-9.30

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Best Life Gameshow on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 