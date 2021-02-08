Comedians Compete For The Best Life In Live Comedy Gameshow

Four of Christchurch’s funniest comedians bring a new live comedy gameshow to Little Andromeda Theatre 27 February. The Best Life contestants are put through their paces by host Jo Ghastly, with a range of hilarious challenges, a lightning quiz and performance numbers. The goal is to convince the audience that they are living The Best Life and win the esteemed Best Life trophy.

The gameshow was developed by Christchurch comedian/psychiatrist Joanna Prendergast (Jo Ghastly). The Best Life makes fun of competitive life living in a gameshow format. The Best Life follows on from Joanna’s award-winning debut solo show The Cool Mum, which has sold out around the country.

Joanna has cast some of her most talented comedian friends in The Best Life. The show demands that contestants can think on the feet and be quick witted. Veteran improvisor and comedian Jeff Clark was an obvious choice. Jeff is well known for his hugely popular singing character Gary Starlight and Gary will be a hot favourite to win The Best Life trophy.

Joanna has also cast two RAW Comedy Quest South Island winners- Aaron Jelley and Georgie Sivier. Aaron will be bringing his much-loved astrophysicist character Kort Borter to The Best Life. Georgie has been making waves on the drag scene and her crowd favourite, Tony Chestnut will be a wild card entry on The Best Life.

Jo Ghastly’s The Best Life- A Gameshow

Little Andromeda Theatre

1/134 Oxford Terrace Christchurch

Saturday 27 February 8.30-9.30

