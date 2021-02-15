Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ID Fashion Awards Provide Basis For Exciting New Exhibition

Monday, 15 February 2021, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Otago Museum

Dunedin fashion, like its sound, has always been distinct, and on Saturday 27 March 2021 an exhibition is opening to celebrate it. From icons in New Zealand fashion to new global players in cool, from the internationally known iD Fashion Awards to the vast textile collection of Otago Museum, Dunedin is rolling out the black carpet.

Fashion Fwd >> Disruption through Design is a celebration of fabulous frocks and beautiful couture and the voices of fashion disruptors.

Gathered from iD Emerging Designer finalists from the last 16 years and garments from around the world, this fashion is brazen, chic and defiant. Pieces are grouped with selected items from Otago Museum’s collection that spans centuries. “I am so excited about this, I think it will be a fashionistas dream”, said iD Emerging Design Awards founder Margo Barton, “This will draw top designers, stylish folk who love to dress individually, creatives and makers from around the country, it is going to be inspiring.”

The exhibition has been designed in-house, with a swathe of local and international collaborators. “It has been such an honour to work with so many talented fashion designers, being able to bring their garments to life in such an engaging context” says Craig Scott, Head of Exhibitions and Creative Services. “But also doing the same with our own collections to fuse the lines between historical and current innovative narratives”, he continued.

“The exhibition is supported by Dunedin’s top designers, the Godmothers of Dunedin fashion, Margarita Robertson of NOM*d, Tanya Carlson, of CARLSON, and Sara Munro, of Company of Strangers, Donna Tullock of Mild Red and Charmaine Reveley; and the organisation that nurtures design talent, Otago Polytech, and even Dunedin’s own fashion queen, Barbara Brinsley”, said Marketing Manager Kate Oktay.

McMillan&Co. Lawyers are the sole corporate sponsors for Fashion Fwd >>. “It is just wonderful that they are giving back to the community in this way, it is going to be great for Dunedin”, continued Ms Oktay.

The exhibition is also the backbone of a programme of pop-up fashion events, workshops, talks from the godmothers, and nationally marketed weekend packages where travellers can sample Dunedin’s urban heart. Local packages include all that is cool in the city, from restaurants, bars, festivals, and fantastic shopping experiences.

Join Dunedin in a wild shout to the world dressed in fabulousness.

