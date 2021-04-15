Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Art Chemist: Prescriptions And Creative Cure-alls

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Audrey Baldwin

The month of May will see a pop-up Art Chemist open in Cathedral Junction, where performers will prescribe art works, exhibitions, and more to soothe a variety of ills. From prescriptions for paintings and poetry to over the counter doses of sculpture or scores; Art Chemist will offer creative means with which to tackle woes, gripes and the agonies of everyday life.

This free, interactive artwork draws on international studies which support the benefit of 'arts on prescription' for improving mental wellbeing as well as a desire to support and showcase the vibrant arts communities in our city.

Operating as a space somewhere between apothecary, therapist office and arts directory, the custom designed clinic will be open for drop-ins and appointments from 11am till 4pm Thursday through to Sunday. On Friday evenings from 5-7pm, Art Chemist will team up with The Green Lab to host a short series of interactive events in their space across the tram tracks inside Cathedral Junction.

Art Chemist is enabled by funding from the CCC Enliven Places Project Fund and Life in Vacant Spaces, with support from Phantom Billstickers and arts organisations around Ōtautahi.

“This will be a playful yet earnest artistic intervention. I hope to encourage people to participate in the arts and see the value in them beyond aesthetics - as a tool for wellbeing, connection and contemplation.”

