New Borat Multi-part Special To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video This May

MULTI-PART SPECIAL BORAT SUPPLEMENTAL REPORTINGS RETRIEVED FROM FLOOR OF STABLE CONTAINING EDITING MACHINE PREMIERES TUESDAY, MAY 25TH ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Jagshemash! The multi-part special BORAT SUPPLEMENTAL REPORTINGS RETRIEVED FROM FLOOR OF STABLE CONTAINING EDITING MACHINE will premiere Tuesday, May 25th on Amazon Prime Video.

BORAT SUPPLEMENTAL REPORTINGS RETRIEVED FROM FLOOR OF STABLE CONTAINING EDITING MACHINE features the following parts:

BORAT: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed “Sub-acceptable” By Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision

1. Never before seen footage from the Oscar-nominated movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Borat’s American Lockdown

2. See the 40 minute reality show of Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) as he spends five days at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic with two conspiracy theorists.

Debunking Borat (Documentary Short Specials)

3. In six documentary shorts, watch Borat’s two roommates have their theories debunked by some of the world’s leading experts.

“Vaccine Microchip”

“Mail-in Ballots Scam”

“Soros”

“China Virus”

“Gates’ Bricks”

“Hillary Clinton & Blood Libel"

Check out the trailer for BORAT SUPPLEMENTAL REPORTINGS RETRIEVED FROM FLOOR OF STABLE CONTAINING EDITING MACHINE.

On the heels of the massive global success of BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN, Amazon Prime Video will premiere BORAT SUPPLEMENTAL REPORTINGS RETRIEVED FROM FLOOR OF STABLE CONTAINING EDITING MACHINE, a multi-part special featuring never-before seen footage from BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN – which was nominated for two Academy Awards including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress (Maria Bakalova), and winner of two Golden Globes for Best Picture and Best Actor (Comedy or Musical). The specials feature never-before-seen footage from Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat and Maria Bakalova as Tutar, and reveal some of the danger and high wire acts that went into the creation of the smash hit film.

