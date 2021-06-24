Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Newly Published: A Pindaric Ode To Sir Eion Edgar

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Tuwhiri

Completed on 12 June 2021, just two days before Sir Eion Edgar passed away, ‘A Pindaric Ode to Sir Eion Edgar’ by New Zealand poet Bernard Cadogan considers in plain accessible language the qualities that made Sir Eion a life-changing man for so many people, and assesses his role in the economic turnaround of Otago.

‘The exemplar of New Zealand public virtue and philanthropy’, said Bernard Cadogan, ‘this poetic tribute to him – “A Pindaric Ode to Sir Eion Edgar” – is based on the sports poetry that the ancient Greek poet Pindar wrote for the Olympic Games,’ said Cadogan.

Bernard Cadogan knew of Sir Eion's generosity during his residence in Dunedin, and through his work in the Ministerial and Parliamentary Services. Bernard Cadogan now lives near Oxford, in the UK.

‘Poetry of late has been too concerned with the self or purely private worlds’, said Cadogan. ‘My tribute to Sir Eoin, “A Pindaric Ode to Sir Eion Edgar” initiates a new public and civic verse that celebrates the New Zealand spirit of sports success, business success, and success for the whole community.’

‘Crete 1941’ – the forthcoming epic of the Battle of Crete by Bernard Cadogan – will be released later this year by Tuwhiri. Tuwhiri publisher, Ramsey Margolis, said that ‘“The Pindaric Ode for Sir Eion Edgar” and “Crete 1941” will take New Zealanders into new poetic space in which our society is validated for its values of social inclusion and generosity.’

‘With a foreword by Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, ”Crete 1941” promises to join the “A Pindaric Ode to Sir Eion Edgar” as a profound affirmation of the New Zealand way of life,’ said Margolis.

The Ode is online at http://egeria.co.nz/poetry/pindaric-ode-to-sir-eion-edgar

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tuwhiri on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 