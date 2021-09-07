YHA New Zealand announced as Finalist for Environment Award

YHA New Zealand announced as Finalist for the Inaugural Regenerative Travel Impact Awards

YHA New Zealand is proud to be recognised as a finalist in the climate category for the Regenerative Travel Impact Awards 2021! These new global awards celebrate the people and projects that embody the spirit of regeneration—improving people’s lives, our communities, and the world around us.

This achievement reflects YHA New Zealand’s work to prioritise sustainable practices organisation wide and their ongoing commitment to carbon reduction as the world’s first Toitū carbonzero certified accommodation network.

Over and above measuring, reducing and offsetting carbon emissions YHA provides information to guests on living and travelling sustainably, installed three free-to-use EV chargers in partnership with Meridian Energy, encourages suppliers to consider a circular economy in their procurement process, makes small continuous improvements through refurbishments, and staff determine and drive participation in local community programmes.

As a not-for-profit YHA’s income is reinvested into providing quality accommodation with a view to supporting young people to learn about each other, the environment and New Zealand all while remaining as sustainable, and affordable, as possible.

YHA General Manager Simon Cartwright says, “We’re incredibly proud to be a finalist alongside world-class climate initiatives. Our people do an excellent job of keeping sustainability front and centre across the country in our hostels and national office. Our commitment to the climate is a non-negotiable especially during the current global pandemic and we hope to see a number of organisations follow our lead.”

To drive public engagement and exposure for the finalist initiatives Regenerative Travel are inviting the public to vote for their favourite individual/ initiative with the People's Choice award. Voting for this category is open to anyone via this link and voters will automatically be entered into a competition with a chance to win a three-night stay at the award-winning Regenerative Resort Gangtey Lodge, Bhutan- , 1 entry per email, voting closes on September 10.

Regenerative Travel, a benefit corporation and online booking platform will reveal the overall winners in each category ahead of the upcoming second annual Regenerative Travel Summit. Staying online for a second year from the 20-22 of September the summit looks to showcase how the travel industry can be designed to thrive and serve as a catalyst for change, generating economic, social, and environmental wealth and how that all fits into the wider principles of embracing a regenerative lifestyle. Tickets for the summit can be purchased here.

“With one of our key aims as a brand being to build a travel industry that creates abundance for all—one that is non-extractive, immersive, inclusive, and equitable, we feel it is more important than ever to showcase trailblazing projects and to celebrate those driving change in order to inspire further initiatives to move the industry forward. The Impact Awards will act as a crucial element in the lead up to our summit and we are honoured to have the opportunity to bring attention to these inspirational individuals and brands.” says Amanda Ho, Co-Founder and Brand Director at Regenerative Travel

About YHA New Zealand

The Youth Hostels Association of New Zealand, (YHA New Zealand) is a not-for-profit association that was established in 1932 in Canterbury. With a network of over 30 hostels in both islands, YHA New Zealand provides high quality budget accommodation to New Zealanders and international travellers. YHA New Zealand is a committed advocate of sustainable practices. For more information please visit: http://www.yha.co.nz.

