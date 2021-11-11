Virtual Events A Very Real Success

COVID, with all its gathering restrictions thwarted recent plans for the White Matter Brain Cancer Trust’s gala event – originally scheduled for 6 November 2021. This annual event was to be the primary source for fundraising to enable the Trust to continue its vital work supporting brain cancer sufferers and their families.

However, the Trust responded early and, working with event management company 360, reimagined their plans, launching a new campaign and fundraising strategy: ‘Hosting that Matters’; an innovative concept in which supporters continue to enjoy great hospitality, entertainment and a charity auction, all from the comfort of their own bubbles. And, as it turns out, this is a virtual concept that works.

360 designed an event concept whereby on the same scheduled date, supporters from around New Zealand and even internationally gathered their friends and family for an evening of hospitality at their own homes. The campaign included an impressive line-up of auction items with online bidding and a supporting social media campaign bringing together a community of support and awareness.

This virtual concept generated a high level of interest and raised in excess of $60,000 enabling the Trust to continue to provide support in many ways such as making a family holiday possible, assisting a spouse who has to take time off to care for their partner or helping make a wish come true that would not otherwise be possible.

“This was a big change in strategy for the Trust” said Stewart Stanley, Trust Chair. “We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of so many people who have gone out of their way to bring some joy to those in need. It’s heartening to know there are people who, in spite of challenging times, put others first.”

With uncertainty over events and gatherings moving forward, perhaps this virtual concept is a very real option for charities to achieve success in COVID times.

Virtual campaign on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/whitematterbraincancertrust

Trust information: www.whitematterbraincancertrust.nz

