Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Virtual Events A Very Real Success

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: White Matter Brain Cancer Trust

COVID, with all its gathering restrictions thwarted recent plans for the White Matter Brain Cancer Trust’s gala event – originally scheduled for 6 November 2021. This annual event was to be the primary source for fundraising to enable the Trust to continue its vital work supporting brain cancer sufferers and their families.

However, the Trust responded early and, working with event management company 360, reimagined their plans, launching a new campaign and fundraising strategy: ‘Hosting that Matters’; an innovative concept in which supporters continue to enjoy great hospitality, entertainment and a charity auction, all from the comfort of their own bubbles. And, as it turns out, this is a virtual concept that works.

360 designed an event concept whereby on the same scheduled date, supporters from around New Zealand and even internationally gathered their friends and family for an evening of hospitality at their own homes. The campaign included an impressive line-up of auction items with online bidding and a supporting social media campaign bringing together a community of support and awareness.

This virtual concept generated a high level of interest and raised in excess of $60,000 enabling the Trust to continue to provide support in many ways such as making a family holiday possible, assisting a spouse who has to take time off to care for their partner or helping make a wish come true that would not otherwise be possible.

“This was a big change in strategy for the Trust” said Stewart Stanley, Trust Chair. “We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of so many people who have gone out of their way to bring some joy to those in need. It’s heartening to know there are people who, in spite of challenging times, put others first.”

With uncertainty over events and gatherings moving forward, perhaps this virtual concept is a very real option for charities to achieve success in COVID times.

Virtual campaign on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/whitematterbraincancertrust

Trust information: www.whitematterbraincancertrust.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from White Matter Brain Cancer Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 