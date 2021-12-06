Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZer Is World Champion In Scrabble

Monday, 6 December 2021, 7:32 am
Press Release: NZ Association of Scrabble Players

Another Kiwi called Richards is top of world in Scrabble

New Zealand’s Alastair Richards is the new World Scrabble Champion.

Richards, a 29-year-old doctor at North Shore Hospital in Auckland, won a nail-biting finish in a best-of-seven matchup on Sunday night against Australian David Eldar. The two went into the final match at 3-all. The lead seesawed throughout. Richards eventually prevailed 406 to 393.

On Saturday, in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Richards had accounted for Paul Gallen of the UK and then Australia’s Peter Kougi, both 3–0, without dropping a game.

The WESPA World Championship was being held online for the first time, due to global travel restrictions. The main event was held over the previous two weekends. Out of 104 players from around the world, Richards had finished 5th. The top eight went on to the play the knockout series. The next best finishing Kiwi was Wellington’s Howard Warner, 15th.

Going into the tournament, Eldar was ranked No 2 in the world and Richards No 11.

Alastair Richards is the second New Zealander to take out the world’s premier Scrabble title. Malaysia-based Kiwi Nigel Richards (no relation) has won the event six times.

