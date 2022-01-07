Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Was Well Represented At The 2021 World Wide Comedy Awards

Friday, 7 January 2022, 7:22 am
Press Release: World Wide Comedy Awards

Rose Matafeo’s screwball rom-com Starstruck led the way with four nominations, winning Best Writing for a TV Program (Matafeo and Alice Snedden) while also getting nods for Best TV Program, and two for Best Performance in a TV Program (Matafeo and co-star Nikesh Patel).

Meanwhile Mean Mums added two more TV nominations, with Morgana O’Reilly also up for Best Performance and Damon Fepulea'i nominated in the Best Direction of a TV Program category.

New Zealand was also represented in the live comedy category, where Wellington's Doom & Bloom picked up a nomination for Best Improv Troupe.

The Best TV Program category was loaded with Australians as well. Sketch troupe Aunty Donna’s series Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun took the prize, while Iggy & Ace and Is This Thing On? were also nominated. The only other Best TV Program nominee was the US cable mini-series Waiting in Line, by celebrated Chicago troupe The Comic Thread.

Despite having one fewer nomination than Starstruck, Aunty Donna ended up with one more win as they also took home Best Direction of a TV Program. Is This Thing On? also picked up a nomination for direction, while Iggy & Ace got a writing nod.

Australia’s other nominations included nods for Best Film (The Room Too, a parody of Tommy Wiseau's The Room), Best Sketch Troupe (Yaaas Kween) and Best Stand-up (US born Robyn Perkins).

The full list of WWCA winners and nominees can be found here: www.worldwidecomedyawards.com/2021

