AOTNZ Mundi Trio Tour 1 - 27 February
“…taking a musical journey filled with global colours, grooves and influences”
Prepare to be transported! Mundi Trio comprises Brazilian percussionist Ricardo Stuani, guitarist Chris Dabinett and flautist, vocalist, and composer Tamara Smith. Mundi's music exudes joy and passion - taking you on a journey filled with global colours, grooves and influences.
They have performed at numerous festivals and the trio members were chosen to perform an original item on the banks of Avon/Ōtākaro River with Yo-Yo Ma and Marlon Williams as part of Yo-Yo Ma's Bach Project.
Tamara Smith grew up in rural North Canterbury and trained in classical flute before training in jazz at the Christchurch Jazz School.
Chris Dabinett graduated from Wellington Massey University in Jazz Studies and has had numerous years of guitar playing experience.
Ricardo Stuani is a percussionist. He has a Bachelor in Percussion and a Masters in Music from the University of Sao Paulo. After graduating, he moved to Europe where he studied jazz performance at the Rotterdam Conservatorium in Holland.
Itinerary
Tuesday 1 February 7:30pm
Stewart Island Community Centre
$25 Door Sales Only
Wednesday 2 February 5.30pm Invercargill
He Waka Tuia, FREE EVENT
Thursday 3 February 6pm Arrowtown
Buckingham Green, FREE EVENT
Friday 4 February 7:30pm Alexandra
Central Stories, $25 Adults, $20 Gold Card, $10 Children
Tickets: Central Stories plus cash door sales if tickets available
Saturday 5 February 7:30pm Fairlie
St Columba Church
$20 Tickets: Heartlands
Sunday 6 February 2:30pm Matinee Geraldine
The Lodge Theatre, Talbot Street
$25 Tickets: Louk Clothing, Talbot Street; Ph. 03 693 9070 (Cash Sales Only)
Vaccine Pass will be required
Tuesday 8 February 7:30pm Okarito
Donovan's Store
$25 Tickets: Richard 021 1448781
Wednesday 9 February 7:30pm Hokitika
Old Lodge Theatre, 11 Revell Street
$25 Tickets: Hokitika's Regent Theatre
Thursday 10 February 8:00pm
Barrytown Hall $20 Door Sales
Friday 11 February 8:00pm
Reefton Club
Adult $20; Student $10; Family $50
Ph (03)7328542 or Door Sales
Saturday 12 February 7:30pm
Balcairn Hall $25 www.balcairnhall.com
Stan’s 7 Day Pharmacy, Rangiora; Sally Mac's Amberley; Sefton Garage
Monday 14 February 7pm Lincoln
The Laboratory, 17 West Belt
$20 at the Bar or Phone 03 3253006
Wednesday 16 February 7:30pm Akaroa
The Gaiety $25
Tickets: Akaroa Museum
Thursday 17 February 8pm Westport
Denniston Dog, 18 Wakefield St
$10 Tickets: BullerREAP, 111 Palmerston St
Friday 18 February 7:30pm Motueka
Chanel Arts Centre $25 Adults; $5 Children
Tickets: Floral Affaire, High Street
Saturday 19 February 8:30pm Onekaka
The Mussel Inn $15 Door Sales
Tuesday 22 February 7:30pm New Plymouth
4th Wall Theatre $30 www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz
Thursday 24 February 7:30pm Rotorua
$30 Phone/Text 02102551892 with name & number of seats
Friday 25 February 7:30pm
Opotiki Senior Citizens Hall
$20 www.trybooking.com or from Opotiki Library
Saturday 26 February 7:30pm Whakatane
Church of St John & St George
$25 Tickets: The Good Life and Eventbrite
Sunday 27 February 7pm Thames
The Back Room
$25 Tickets: Lotus Realm
Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand as well as support from Central Lakes Trust, Community Trust of Southland, Interislander, Otago Community Trust, Rata Foundation and the Southern Trust. AOTNZ liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.