AOTNZ Mundi Trio Tour 1 - 27 February

“…taking a musical journey filled with global colours, grooves and influences”

Prepare to be transported! Mundi Trio comprises Brazilian percussionist Ricardo Stuani, guitarist Chris Dabinett and flautist, vocalist, and composer Tamara Smith. Mundi's music exudes joy and passion - taking you on a journey filled with global colours, grooves and influences.

They have performed at numerous festivals and the trio members were chosen to perform an original item on the banks of Avon/Ōtākaro River with Yo-Yo Ma and Marlon Williams as part of Yo-Yo Ma's Bach Project.

Tamara Smith grew up in rural North Canterbury and trained in classical flute before training in jazz at the Christchurch Jazz School.

Chris Dabinett graduated from Wellington Massey University in Jazz Studies and has had numerous years of guitar playing experience.

Ricardo Stuani is a percussionist. He has a Bachelor in Percussion and a Masters in Music from the University of Sao Paulo. After graduating, he moved to Europe where he studied jazz performance at the Rotterdam Conservatorium in Holland.

Itinerary

Tuesday 1 February 7:30pm

Stewart Island Community Centre

$25 Door Sales Only

Wednesday 2 February 5.30pm Invercargill

He Waka Tuia, FREE EVENT

Thursday 3 February 6pm Arrowtown

Buckingham Green, FREE EVENT

Friday 4 February 7:30pm Alexandra

Central Stories, $25 Adults, $20 Gold Card, $10 Children

Tickets: Central Stories plus cash door sales if tickets available

Saturday 5 February 7:30pm Fairlie

St Columba Church

$20 Tickets: Heartlands

Sunday 6 February 2:30pm Matinee Geraldine

The Lodge Theatre, Talbot Street

$25 Tickets: Louk Clothing, Talbot Street; Ph. 03 693 9070 (Cash Sales Only)

Vaccine Pass will be required

Tuesday 8 February 7:30pm Okarito

Donovan's Store

$25 Tickets: Richard 021 1448781

Wednesday 9 February 7:30pm Hokitika

Old Lodge Theatre, 11 Revell Street

$25 Tickets: Hokitika's Regent Theatre

Thursday 10 February 8:00pm

Barrytown Hall $20 Door Sales

Friday 11 February 8:00pm

Reefton Club

Adult $20; Student $10; Family $50

Ph (03)7328542 or Door Sales

Saturday 12 February 7:30pm

Balcairn Hall $25 www.balcairnhall.com

Stan’s 7 Day Pharmacy, Rangiora; Sally Mac's Amberley; Sefton Garage

Monday 14 February 7pm Lincoln

The Laboratory, 17 West Belt

$20 at the Bar or Phone 03 3253006

Wednesday 16 February 7:30pm Akaroa

The Gaiety $25

Tickets: Akaroa Museum

Thursday 17 February 8pm Westport

Denniston Dog, 18 Wakefield St

$10 Tickets: BullerREAP, 111 Palmerston St

Friday 18 February 7:30pm Motueka

Chanel Arts Centre $25 Adults; $5 Children

Tickets: Floral Affaire, High Street

Saturday 19 February 8:30pm Onekaka

The Mussel Inn $15 Door Sales

Tuesday 22 February 7:30pm New Plymouth

4th Wall Theatre $30 www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz

Thursday 24 February 7:30pm Rotorua

$30 Phone/Text 02102551892 with name & number of seats

Friday 25 February 7:30pm

Opotiki Senior Citizens Hall

$20 www.trybooking.com or from Opotiki Library

Saturday 26 February 7:30pm Whakatane

Church of St John & St George

$25 Tickets: The Good Life and Eventbrite

Sunday 27 February 7pm Thames

The Back Room

$25 Tickets: Lotus Realm

Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand as well as support from Central Lakes Trust, Community Trust of Southland, Interislander, Otago Community Trust, Rata Foundation and the Southern Trust. AOTNZ liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.

