Te Kahu O Taonui Fully Supports The Decision To Move Waitangi Commemorations To An Online ‘Virtual Experience’

As the annual commemorations for Te Tiriti o Waitangi approach, Te Kahu o Taonui would like to issue its support for the decision to move all celebrations and activity onto an online platform.

The decision was made by the Waitangi National Trust and now Te Tii Waitangi Marae to hold no in-person events during Waitangi Week 2022 due to the inability to host a safe and practical event under the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

Te Kahu o Taonui Chairman, Harry Burkhardt, appreciates that it was a decision that was not made lightly and backs all precautions taken to keep our people and rohe safe. “We trust that a virtual experience will be a much safer and more enjoyable way to celebrate Waitangi for our whānau, hapū and Iwi in these challenging times”.

Te Poari o Ngātiwai as hosts for the National Iwi Chairs Forum between 2nd – 4th February, will now also host the forum online via zoom. Raukura CEO for Te Poari o Ngātiwai Huhana Lyndon explains “We planned to host Ngā Iwi o Te Tai Tokerau face to face at Waitangi this year while hosting the Iwi Chairs forum online; but with the Omicron virus at our rohe doorstep we elected to go totally online for safety.”

National Iwi Chairs Forum is an opportunity for Iwi Chairs to connect and plan with the best interests of whānau at the core. While online Te Iwi o Ngātiwai will share its kaupapa of this year’s forum ‘ngā waiwhakaataata o Ngātiwai – the reflective waters of Ngātiwai. Reflecting on our past moving forward into the future’. Ministers of the government will attend the forum online also.

Amidst this kōrero, Te Kahu o Taonui continue to strongly encourage whānau to get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks, maintain vigilent hygiene practices and practice social distancing where possible. “This includes ensuring our tamariki have just as much opportunity to fight the good fight against COVID-19 as we do, by getting them vaccinated where it is appropriate to do so”.

We would like to reiterate the all-important message for our whānau to get tested, stay home & self-isolate if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and look out for one another.

