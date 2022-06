Official Announcement Wairoa Maori Film Festival Awards 2022

The following awards were presented at the Wairoa Maori Film Festival this past weekend:

Special Presentation

Ngutukaka Artwork to Te Reinga Marae, Wairoa

In recognition of new White Ngutukaka art laurels

Wairoa Camera in the Community Award to: Project Rangatahi

- Rāhiri-Mākuini Edwards-Hammond

- Te Moana Nui a Kiwa Ryan

- Pahemata Robinson

$1,000 Prize and Ngutukaka Artwork

Moana Jury Prize - Best Pasifika Director

Alika Maikau for HAWAIIAN SOUL

Whenua Jury Prize - Best Maori Director

Kath Akuhata Brown for WASHDAY

Tinirau Prize Audience Award - Mana Maori Shorts

DISRUPT Writer Aroha Awarau, Director Jennifer Te Atamira Ward Lealand

Prize: $1,000 Tinirau Prize donated by Jaewynn McKay & Derek Fox

