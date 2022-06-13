Webb’s Wellington Gallery To Launch With Preview Of Record-smashing Art Auction

Webb’ new premises in Wellington is set to preview Goods and Services: Modern and Contemporary Art from a Private Collection. This stunning collection of art by many of the nation’s finest artists will officially launch the state-of-the-art showroom. This marks an incredible period of business for Webb’s, which has distinguished itself as New Zealand’s premier auction house. It is the right time for Webb’s to expand, and Wellington is the right location. With the launch of Goods and Services: Modern and Contemporary Art from a Private Collection, the space will come into its own as the premier Wellington venue for the showcasing art and luxury collectibles.

Expansion into Wellington is an exciting development for Webb’s and for the capital’s collectors and art lovers. Situated at 23 Marion Street, the Wellington premises has been designed by award-winning interior designer, Rufus Knight. It features a 450 square metre state-of-the-art gallery space, private meeting and viewing rooms, and secure storage facilities. Carey Young and David Maskill lead the Wellington team. Together, they provide a wealth of expertise to Webb’s growing clientele in the Wellington region and further afield.

Goods and Services: Modern and Contemporary Art from a Private Collection has been sourced from the collector behind Webb’s sensational 2021 auction Melting Moments: A Private Collection of Contemporary Art. As with the previous iteration, the works in this refined selection are outstanding pieces that exemplify the practices of the artists behind them. They have been acquired by a collector with a discerning eye and rigorous standards. Many of the works were purchased from Wellington art dealers; consequently, the catalogue is strongly representative of the capital’s art-scene. It includes work by Bill Hammond, Liz Maw, Richard Killeen, Shane Cotton, Fiona Pardington, Robin White, Andrew McLeod, Ans Westra, and many others. Many of these works are standout examples from important periods in their creator’s career. They have been shown in public galleries and are featured in key publications.

Bill Hammond, Goods and Services, 2013 – the namesake piece from Goods and Services: Modern and Contemporary Art from a Private Collection

“At Webb's Wellington, we're looking forward to being part of the city's art community, part of the conversation. We're open six days a week. Drop by and enjoy the art.”

– Carey Young, Specialist, Art, Webb’s

“This is a remarkable collection of art accumulated by a collector with an incredible focus on sourcing standout works by the finest artists. The auction presents a rare opportunity for art-lovers to acquire top-level artworks by the best of the best.”



– Charles Ninow, Director of Art, Webb’s

Goods and Services: Modern and Contemporary Art from a Private Collection will be on view in Wellington from Wednesday 15 June until Saturday 25 June. The gallery will be closed on Friday 24 June for the inaugural public holiday celebration of Matariki. The auction will take place at 6.30pm on Monday 4 July at Webb’s Auckland premises.

© Scoop Media

