Marsden Appoints New Rowing Coach

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School has announced their new rowing coach as Jamie Fitzgerald of Inspiring Performance.





Jamie has had an extensive rowing career in New Zealand and internationally. After winning national gold medals at every school age group (including the Maadi Cup 8s), Jamie went on to row for New Zealand at Junior, U23 and Elite levels. Taking his rowing further, Jamie has captained crews against both Cambridge and Oxford Universities, and holds the world record for rowing the Atlantic Ocean (with fellow adventurer Kevin Biggar).

“Since joining the Marsden community as a parent, it has been so inspiring to see students across the school achieve incredible things and live Marsden’s values. I’m really looking forward to being a part of the rowing programme that does the same thing. Rowing offers so many lifelong benefits to both athletes and their families. I’m excited to see all of our rowers achieve their personal best, and for us to have loads of fun along the way!”

Since finishing his own competitive rowing, Jamie has supported athletes and rowing crews around New Zealand, is qualified in instructional design and communication, and has completed plenty of other adventures around the world. Being the first Kiwi to walk unaided to the South Pole, if the harbour should ever freeze over, we know he can drag the girls home!

He is currently CEO of Inspiring Performance. When not fulfilling his duties as Head Coach, Jamie will continue a small amount of consulting work.

Principal Paula Wells says “Marsden is delighted to have secured Jamie's services as Head Rowing Coach. His credentials speak for themselves, and to have engaged with a coach of Jamie's calibre is outstanding.”

