Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Marsden Appoints New Rowing Coach

Friday, 19 August 2022, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Samuel Marsden Collegiate School

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School has announced their new rowing coach as Jamie Fitzgerald of Inspiring Performance.


Jamie has had an extensive rowing career in New Zealand and internationally. After winning national gold medals at every school age group (including the Maadi Cup 8s), Jamie went on to row for New Zealand at Junior, U23 and Elite levels. Taking his rowing further, Jamie has captained crews against both Cambridge and Oxford Universities, and holds the world record for rowing the Atlantic Ocean (with fellow adventurer Kevin Biggar).

“Since joining the Marsden community as a parent, it has been so inspiring to see students across the school achieve incredible things and live Marsden’s values. I’m really looking forward to being a part of the rowing programme that does the same thing. Rowing offers so many lifelong benefits to both athletes and their families. I’m excited to see all of our rowers achieve their personal best, and for us to have loads of fun along the way!”

Since finishing his own competitive rowing, Jamie has supported athletes and rowing crews around New Zealand, is qualified in instructional design and communication, and has completed plenty of other adventures around the world. Being the first Kiwi to walk unaided to the South Pole, if the harbour should ever freeze over, we know he can drag the girls home!

He is currently CEO of Inspiring Performance. When not fulfilling his duties as Head Coach, Jamie will continue a small amount of consulting work.

Principal Paula Wells says “Marsden is delighted to have secured Jamie's services as Head Rowing Coach. His credentials speak for themselves, and to have engaged with a coach of Jamie's calibre is outstanding.”

 

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Samuel Marsden Collegiate School on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 