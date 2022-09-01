Secondary School’s Winner Found; Scene Set For Final Day At NZ Age Group Championships

Macleans College continues to prove they are the golfing school to beat in New Zealand, taking out the New Zealand Boy’s Secondary Schools Championship for the third time in the last four events, while Kings College took out the girl’s event comfortably.

The Macleans College side of Stephen Liu, Daniel Ko, and Samuel Ding combined for four-under-par to win by 11 shots over St Peters. Kings College took out the bronze.

The east Auckland school side was in control for the majority of the event and held the overnight lead courtesy of Liu’s three under 68 and Ko’s one-under 70. In today’s final round, they sealed the deal with Liu’s two over 73 and Ko’s three under 68.

Kings College began the final round in second behind the tournament favourite Pinehurst. On the opening day, Rianne Li and Amy Han had the counting scores, shooting 74 and 75. Today, Grace Zhan chimed in, carding an even-par 73, which was matched by Amy Han.

They beat Pinehurst by ten strokes after an incredible second day at Pukekohe Golf Club.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Age Group Championships are beginning to heat up as we head into tomorrow’s final round.

Stephen Liu’s first two rounds are good enough to hold a two-stroke lead in the under 19 boy’s division over Ryan Courtney at one-under-par. Liu made four bogeys and a couple of birdies to remain in front.

Zack Swanwick is in third at four-over.

In the under 19 girl’s division, Amy Im has retained her lead, shooting rounds of 70 and 74 to be two under and three in front.

She made two birdies and a bogey in her front nine today to make the turn in one under to be well in front. However, Im came back to the chasers after seven pars and a couple of bogeys coming home to sign for a second round of one over.

Fellow North Harbour teammate and returning Espirito Santo Trophy team member Eunseo Choi sits in second at one-over.

Amy Han occupies third a shot further back.

Clearwater’s Cooper Moore is playing some of the week’s best golf, taking a two-shot lead at seven-under-par to lead going into the final round of the boy’s under 16’s.

Moore has shot 65 and 70 to have his nose in front of Remuera’s Ryan Xie, who is five-under.

After his sizzling opening round, which included six birdies and an eagle, he made three birdies and a couple of bogeys in round two.

Daniel Ko is in third.

Finally, North Shores Aya Esaki also retains her lead in the under 16 girl’s division.

She’s shot 68 and 76 to finish two-under and take a four-shot lead over Rianne Li and Aroha Minhinnick, who are two-over-par.

Play gets underway at 7.30 tomorrow morning.

For live scoring, please see the below links:

Under 19 Boys: https://www.golf.co.nz/tournament-detail?tournamentid=497&competitionid=917199&clubid=338

Under 19 Girls: https://www.golf.co.nz/tournament-detail?tournamentid=497&competitionid=917201&clubid=338

Under 16 Boys: https://www.golf.co.nz/tournament-detail?tournamentid=497&competitionid=917200&clubid=338

Under 16 Girls: https://www.golf.co.nz/tournament-detail?tournamentid=497&competitionid=917202&clubid=338

