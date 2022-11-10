Big Hearts Needed To Help Raise Vital Funds For Life-saving Heart Research

Big-hearted volunteers will be out in full force in February 2023 as the Heart Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Big Heart Appeal, kicks off once again on streets across New Zealand.

The Heart Foundation is calling on big-hearted New Zealanders to gift a few hours of their time on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 February to volunteer as a street collector for the Big Heart Appeal.

“Heart disease can happen to anyone, anywhere at any time,” says Heart Foundation Medical Director Dr Gerry Devlin. “To help those living with heart disease, our street collection directly funds our investment in heart research and overseas training for New Zealand cardiologists.”

“With heart disease claiming the life of one Kiwi every 90 minutes, volunteering for us is a vital way that you can help in the fight against New Zealand’s single biggest killer,” says Gerry.

“Proceeds from the Big Heart Appeal help fund research grants each year, which enable us to keep making progress on improving heart health for New Zealanders,” says Gerry. “The outcomes for people with heart attacks and other heart conditions have improved dramatically due to the work funded by these grants – resulting in longer and healthier lives for thousands of Kiwis.

“By coming together and volunteering in your community, you can help raise these vital funds for life-saving heart research. It’s a wonderful way to make a difference and help change the lives of people you love.”

Improvements in management of conditions such as heart failure, heart attacks and heart rhythm disorders are examples of some of the advances that have been made to improve heart health outcomes for New Zealanders, and they wouldn’t be possible without the generous public donations the Heart Foundation has received.

“We want to continue these incredible advances and enable our researchers, innovators, doctors and nurses to keep shifting the dial to improve heart health for New Zealanders and their families.”

Barry Eastwick will be among the thousands of big-hearted volunteers in Auckland giving his time generously to collect vital funds for heart research with a cause greater than most. Last year he was hospitalised just two days after his wife’s funeral, who died of a heart attack.

“My heart was racing,” he says. “Then all of a sudden, my heart stopped for a whole seven and a half seconds. I remember the doctor asking the nurse how long it had been, and when she told him, he said to me, ‘Mate, you’re very lucky. You must have something left to do in life.’

“So, now the Heart Foundation has become much more integral to my own life than it ever was before. I’m very, very happy to help.”

Barry, as a volunteer area coordinator, wants to encourage others to join him in supporting this worthy cause.

“It’s only a couple of hours out of my life, which is very easy to give,” he says. “It’s really amazing to see everyone come together and sometimes the people you least expect to donate put money in your bucket.”

To volunteer as a street collector for the Big Heart Appeal on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 February, please visit heartfoundation.org.nz/sign-up.

Heart disease at a glance:

Heart disease is New Zealand’s single biggest killer, claiming the lives of more than 6,500 New Zealanders every year – that’s one person every 90 minutes.

More than 175,000 New Zealanders are currently living with heart disease.

The Heart Foundation funds cutting-edge research and specialist training for cardiologists, while our education and prevention programmes address heart disease head-on in the community.

The Heart Foundation is New Zealand’s heart charity that is leading the fight against heart disease.

Since 1968, it has funded more than $85 million in research and specialist training.

As a charity we rely heavily on the generosity of everyday Kiwis to support our life-saving work.

By coming together in communities and giving your time, you can help fund vital life-saving heart research.

