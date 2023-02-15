Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Local Players Geared Up To Make Super Rugby Return To Yarrow Stadium

Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 10:09 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

NPDC is bringing DHL Super Rugby Pacific back to Taranaki with a battle between the Gallagher Chiefs and the Queensland Reds at Yarrow Stadium on Friday 12 May.

It will be a case of déjà vu with the two teams clashing in the last fixture at the stadium back in 2017, with the Gallagher Chiefs coming out on top with a 47-17 win.

It is also a homecoming for the Gallagher Chiefs’ six local players who are looking forward to having the opportunity of playing on familiar ground, having tested out the pitch in the 2022 Taranaki season.

“It’s an exciting time being able to bring large events back to Yarrow Stadium and it will be great for Taranaki to be a part of the first of many major events in the venue,” says Teresa Turner, NPDC Group Manager Community and Customer Services.

“The venue can currently seat more than 12,000 people and it will be awesome to see the stands filled with local supporters and visitors looking to be a part of a vibrant sporting atmosphere in our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital.”

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO, Simon Graafhuis says it is “always great to take a home game to one of our Provincial Unions”.

“Like all of our Provincial Unions, the last couple of years have been a real struggle for Taranaki with the impacts of Covid, alongside not having a stadium due to their stands needing earthquake-proofing.

“Yarrow Stadium has always been a pretty iconic venue, so we're looking forward to seeing what the redevelopment has delivered. If the Gallagher Chiefs can get half the support that the Taranaki team receive the Queensland Reds will face a challenging time,” says Simon.

The match, brought to you by New Plymouth Event Venues, kicks off at 7.05pm.

Tickets for the Gallagher Chiefs vs Queensland Reds game goes on sale Monday 20 February through Ticketek including General Admission, Covered Seating, Uncovered Seating and Family Zone.

More information regarding game day will be provided closer to the event. Keep up to date with information via Hello NP Facebook and New Plymouth Event Venues website.

Fast Facts:

  • This will mark the first game of Super Rugby at Yarrow Stadium since 2017 due to venue redevelopment.
  • Taranaki Regional Council has led the redevelopment project at Yarrow Stadium. See Yarrow Stadium / Taranaki Regional Council (trc.govt.nz) for more information.
  • The DHL Super Rugby Pacific competition includes 12 teams playing 14 regular matches in the season.
  • Yarrow Stadium is operated by NPDC and owned by Taranaki Stadium Trust.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 